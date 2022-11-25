 Number of the week: 7.4 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 25.11.2022

FIGURES

Number of the week: 7.4 million

A webvideo by "JaafarTalk"has 7.4 million views and 8.7 million minutes watched on Facebook.

Number of the week, KW 47 EN

The video by "JaafarTalk" tells the story of Ghanim Al-Muftah, who was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, a disease that affects the development of the lower spine.

Ghanim, now 19 years old, has managed to get along with his desease and become one of the best-known entrepreneurs and influencers in Qatar. His hobbies include playing soccer, diving and hiking. On Sunday, he opened the World Cup ceremony.

