Number of the week: 7.4 million

The video by "JaafarTalk" tells the story of Ghanim Al-Muftah, who was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, a disease that affects the development of the lower spine.

Ghanim, now 19 years old, has managed to get along with his desease and become one of the best-known entrepreneurs and influencers in Qatar. His hobbies include playing soccer, diving and hiking. On Sunday, he opened the World Cup ceremony.