FIGURES

Number of the week: 85 million

An explainer about discrimination against women in business generates nearly 85 million views on the Josh channel "DW Hindi". The video originates from DW Business team.

Number of the week 26, 2023

Women are more likely than men to be promoted to leadership roles during times of crisis. And on the edge of a cliff, the chances of falling are high. Companies look good when they promote women to leadership roles. And if they fail, the companies already have a scapegoat. It is a sneaky form of discrimination, because women already face a lot of barriers climbing the career ladder.

"Josh" is a very popular short video platform and app in India. It was founded shortly after TikTok was shut down in India, taking that the market niche.

Watch the explainer video here. 

