 Number of the week: 9.5 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 07.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

FIGURES

Number of the week: 9.5 million

A DW Novosti show on the DW Russian Facebook channel generated 2.2 million video views and 9.5 million minutes of watched.

Number of the week | KW 40 EN

The episode on the DW Russian Facebook channel covers the reactions to the partial mobilization in Russia announced by Vladimir Putin and his nuclear threats, as well as the retaking of the territory around the city of Lyman by the Ukrainian army.

The coverage on these topics on the YouTube channels DW News and DW Espanol also generated a high level of traffic.

WWW links

DW Russian Facebook

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com