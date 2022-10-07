Number of the week: 9.5 million

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A DW Novosti show on the DW Russian Facebook channel generated 2.2 million video views and 9.5 million minutes of watched.
The episode on the DW Russian Facebook channel covers the reactions to the partial mobilization in Russia announced by Vladimir Putin and his nuclear threats, as well as the retaking of the territory around the city of Lyman by the Ukrainian army.
The coverage on these topics on the YouTube channels DW News and DW Espanol also generated a high level of traffic.