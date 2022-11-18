Official opening of the DW Asia Pacific Bureau in Jakarta

DW Director General Peter Limbourg: "The opening of our office in Jakarta is an important step for DW to get closer to our target groups in one of the most important regions of the world. We have a motivated and highly qualified team here. It is important that we also increasingly produce our digital offerings worldwide."

For many people in South East Asia DW already is a trusted source for news and information. With Indonesia being the region’s largest economy and a key political player the new bureau is in a strategic location to cover events across several countries.

DW Jakarta Bureau Chief Georg Matthes (l.) and Director General Peter Limbourg during the opening ceremony.

DW is building a team of correspondents in the region who will contribute to the Indonesian language service as well as the network’s global journalistic output. In depth coverage of events in South East Asia and Australia will be just as important as speed in covering breaking news. With a network of reporters and video journalists across the region, all coordinated from the Asia Pacific Bureau in Jakarta, DW will be able to boost its output of exclusive stories. Reports will not only come in faster but crucially contain the local perspective of journalists who know their surroundings.

DW Jakarta Bureau Chief Georg Matthes: "Reporting from the Asia-Pacific region is not nearly as comprehensive as it should be given the geopolitical importance of this part of the world. Our team does not just report on Indonesia, but on a large region facing economic and environmental changes that will have a global impact. The editorial team provides news and background to all of DW's linear and especially digital channels in multiple languages."