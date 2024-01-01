  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Intendant Peter Limbourg, Pressebild.

Director General Peter Limbourg

Peter Limbourg has been serving as Director General of DW since 2013. He was reappointed to a second six-year term in 2018.
How is DW structured?

DW structure

Symbolbild DW Deutsche Welle Bonn

The organizational chart provides an overview of the corporate structure of DW.

Organizational chart

General Management
Senior staff
Committees

Broadcasting Council and Administrative Board

The Broadcasting Council and the Administrative Board are the governing bodies of DW, as per the Deutsche Welle Act

The members of the committees may not pursue any economic or other interests that could somehow impede their ability to fulfill their tasks as committee members. They may especially not sit on any board of any other public or private broadcasters.

By acting in their capacity as committee members, they represent the interests of the general public. They are independent of any assignments or orders.

The members of the Broadcasting Council and the Administrative Board serve for a five-year term. The members of the committees are unpaid, but are entitled to an expense allowance as well as to travel expenses, per diem allowances and lodging allowances.

Deutsche Welle Act

Foundations for independent journalism

The latest amendment of the Deutsche Wellte Act was unanimously passed by the German Bundestag in fall 2004 and has been in effect since January 1, 2005

Our mission: to convey the country as a liberal, democratic state rooted in European culture and based on the rule of law and promote the exchange of ideas among cultures and peoples.

Deutsche Welle Act

Headquarters
Deutsche Welle, Bonn

Building bridges between Bonn and Berlin

DW headquarters in Bonn is located on the bank of the Rhine River. In Berlin, DW has offices and studios on Voltastrasse.

DW guidelines for dealing with errors

DW strives to provide accurate content that is free of error. However, despite numerous quality control measures, mistakes can be made. How we deal with these errors is critical.

Complaints and tip-offs

Reports and policies

Data Protection Reports (German)

Annual Reports

Strategic Plan 2022-2025 (English)

Evaluation Report 2021 (German)