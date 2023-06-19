'Overcoming divisions' – 16th Global Media Forum opens in Bonn

UN Under-Secretary General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming alongside panelists Günter Sautter, Director General for International Order, the UN and Arms Control, and Leymah Gbowee, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate opened Day 1 of the Global Media Forum 2023.

Fleming pointed to a change in the media landscape in recent years: "With the rise of journalism, we're seeing a distraction. One of the problems is people are feeling really overwhelmed with too much information and too much doom and gloom."

She described "constructive journalism" and "solutions journalism" as a fitting tool to deal with this development: "Yes, you have investigated, you have uncovered, you have exposed, but in addition to that, you're going to say how we can get out of this, because somebody has the solution," Fleming said.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee said: "When you look at the UN today, I think it's one of the places that need real truth-telling. I think there is a need for us to dismantle the Security Council. Why should we have five countries who control the world?"

Gbowee: "Until we get our acts together, the power that we seem to have [in Africa] will continue to benefit the global North. The Global South is not using the power that they have."

From left to right: DW presenter Elizabeth Shoo alongside panelists Leymah Gbowee, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, UN Under-Secretary General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming and Günter Sautter, Director General for International Order, the UN and Arms Control.

Günter Sautter, Director General for International Order, the United Nations and Arms Control, emphasized the need to reform how the UN Security Council operates: "The security Council that exists right now is not a just and legitimate representation of the world that we live in. The world has dramatically changed. There's no doubt that Africa is underrepresented in the Security Council. This must change."

In his opening speech, DW Director General Peter Limbourg emphasized the need for independence of journalistic work when it comes to social media: "Let's stop letting the algorithms of platforms set the agenda of our journalistic work. Rumors and emotions are no substitute for facts and constructive solutions. We need to use TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to our advantage. But we - the journalists - determine the content and, above all, set the tone of our content. Neither Elon Musk nor Xi Jinping are interested in independent journalism. Their business model is to divide for different reasons, but we must overcome division through our work," he said.

In a video message, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock said: "Free societies need free media – to report the truth and to hold those in power accountable." In his opening remarks, North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst referred to the increasing attempts at intimidation against journalists worldwide and affirmed that journalists "need to be connected across borders. The Global Media Forum provides the right platform for this."

Sessions to watch

Under this year's theme, Overcoming Divisions, the first day of the GMF will bring together speakers from the media and academic fields, including publicist and author Katharina Nocun, journalist and security expert Javier Garza Ramos, managing editor of the South China Morning Post Zuraidah Ibrahim, African Women Journalism Project director Catherine Gicheru, and many more.

For the 2000+ participants from over 120 countries, today's program will feature a series of hybrid events. DW partners and international organizations will also provide on-site sessions at the GMF, including the UNESCO-hosted workshop "Overcoming Divisions, Building Trust – Perspectives of the media on UNESCO's guidelines for regulating digital platforms" and the panel "War for talents? - How can media companies attract young talents" hosted by the Minister for Federal Affairs, Europe, International Affairs and Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Nathanael Liminski.

Before the awards ceremony of this year's Freedom of Speech Award to Óscar Martínez later in the afternoon, Mayor Katja Dörner will officially welcome the GMF guests to the city of Bonn.

View the full program here.

About GMF

The DW Global Media Forum offers a unique interdisciplinary platform for media professionals as well as decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, education, business, and science from all over the world to get together and to learn from each other as part of an intercultural exchange since 2008. The Global Media Forum is sponsored by the German Federal Foreign Office, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, the Stiftung Internationale Begegnung der Sparkasse in Bonn, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, the City of Bonn, and Meedia.