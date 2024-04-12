 P - S | Regional reception information for Deutsche Welle in Africa | DW | 12.04.2024
Africa

P - S

Countries P - S

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Palestinian Territories

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Maannews Palestine

Qatar

English channel DW English

  • Ooredoo

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Ooredoo

Saudi Arabia

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Mobily
  • Aali TV

Senegal

English channel DW English

  • EXCAF TELECOM

Seychelles

English channel DW English

  • Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)

South Africa

English channel DW English

  • Business Day TV
  • Cape Town TV
  • DEUKOM
  • Discover Digital
  • Ignition TV
  • Multi Choice
  • Peoples Weather
  • SABC3

Southern Angola

No active partner stations.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com