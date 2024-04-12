Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Palestinian Territories

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Maannews Palestine

Qatar

English channel DW English

Ooredoo

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Ooredoo

Saudi Arabia

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Mobily

Aali TV

Senegal

English channel DW English

EXCAF TELECOM

Seychelles

English channel DW English

Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)

South Africa

English channel DW English

Business Day TV

Cape Town TV

DEUKOM

Discover Digital

Ignition TV

Multi Choice

Peoples Weather

SABC3

Southern Angola

No active partner stations.

Information on reception via satellite in Africa and Near / Middle East.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on reception of DW's radio programs in Africa and Near / Middle East.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com