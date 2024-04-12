Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Pakistan

English channel DW English

Karachi Cable Services - KCS

Papua New Guinea

English channel DW English

Digicel Play - DMV PNG Ltd.

The Philippines

English channel DW English

GSat (First United Broadcasting Corp./ FUBC)

SKYCABLE Headquarter

Singapore

English channel DW English

Eazie TV (https://eazie.tv/)

SingTel Global Private Ltd. (mio TV)

StarHub Ltd.

Sri Lanka

English channel DW English

FreeSat TV (Union Network International Pvt. Ltd.)

Peo TV - Sri Lanka Telecom PLC

South Korea

English channel DW English

KT Korea Telecom IPTV

Nosegay Co. Ltd.

Taiwan

English channel DW English

CYCCATV (Want TV) - KUO SHEN Cable TV Inc.

CYCCATV (Want TV) - SHIH HSIN Cable TV Inc.

KBRO Co. Ltd.

SDTV - San Da CATV Co. Ltd.

TFN Media Co. Ltd.

WOW TV (Portico Media) via Chunghwa IPTV

Thailand

English channel DW English

True Visions Group Company Limited (Cineplex)

Iflix (OTT-Plattform)

Uzbekistan

English channel DW English

Mediabay

Vietnam

English channel DW English

FPT Telecom JSCOne TV

Hanoi Cable TV (HCTV) - Hanoi Broadcasting & TV Service BTS

HTV - TMS (HCMC TV - Technology & Media Services)

MYTV - VNPT Media

Saigon Tourist Cable TV (SCTV)

Viettel Telecom Corporation - Viettel Group

VTV - Pay TV Content Department (VTV PCD)

VTV Cab (Vietnam TV Cable Corp.)

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

There is no direct-to-home satellite reception available in Asia.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com