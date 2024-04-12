Reception via local partner stations
There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.
Pakistan
English channel DW English
- Karachi Cable Services - KCS
Papua New Guinea
English channel DW English
- Digicel Play - DMV PNG Ltd.
The Philippines
English channel DW English
- GSat (First United Broadcasting Corp./ FUBC)
- SKYCABLE Headquarter
Singapore
English channel DW English
- Eazie TV (https://eazie.tv/)
- SingTel Global Private Ltd. (mio TV)
- StarHub Ltd.
Sri Lanka
English channel DW English
- FreeSat TV (Union Network International Pvt. Ltd.)
- Peo TV - Sri Lanka Telecom PLC
South Korea
English channel DW English
- KT Korea Telecom IPTV
- Nosegay Co. Ltd.
Taiwan
English channel DW English
- CYCCATV (Want TV) - KUO SHEN Cable TV Inc.
- CYCCATV (Want TV) - SHIH HSIN Cable TV Inc.
- KBRO Co. Ltd.
- SDTV - San Da CATV Co. Ltd.
- TFN Media Co. Ltd.
- WOW TV (Portico Media) via Chunghwa IPTV
Thailand
English channel DW English
- True Visions Group Company Limited (Cineplex)
- Iflix (OTT-Plattform)
Uzbekistan
English channel DW English
Vietnam
English channel DW English
- FPT Telecom JSCOne TV
- Hanoi Cable TV (HCTV) - Hanoi Broadcasting & TV Service BTS
- HTV - TMS (HCMC TV - Technology & Media Services)
- MYTV - VNPT Media
- Saigon Tourist Cable TV (SCTV)
- Viettel Telecom Corporation - Viettel Group
- VTV - Pay TV Content Department (VTV PCD)
- VTV Cab (Vietnam TV Cable Corp.)
Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.
There is no direct-to-home satellite reception available in Asia.
You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com