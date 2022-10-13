Pan-European media project ENTR launches on TikTok

The account entr_en will be tailored to European users between the ages 16-26, a bit younger than the audiences of Instagram, Facebook and YouTube (aged 18-34). Hosts from all ENTR partners – Portugal, Poland, France, Germany and Romania – will provide country-specific and pan-European content and offer users recurring faces to identify with.

The channel will highlight the cultural differences and similarities between European countries and present a "small-scale Europe". Current social and political issues affecting young people will also be addressed.

DW ENTR Head of Content Patrick Große and ENTR Editor-in-Chief Ségolène Allemandou, France Médias Monde, will co-run the TikTok account.

Highlighting Europe's cultural diversity

Patrick Große: "On TikTok, ENTR will be even more focused on highlighting the cultural diversity of European countries and regions, dispelling clichés and highlighting commonalities. Presenters from all ENTR project countries will directly connect with our users."

ENTR Project Director Patrick Leusch, Deutsche Welle: "ENTR is an agile project that constantly adapts its formats and topics to the interest of its target groups across Europe. Subsequently ENTR pushes to present quality informative journalism on TikTok, the fastest growing platform among young European users."

Project Partner Are We Europe supported the development of the channel.

ENTR is funded by the European Union and the German Foreign Office. The media initiative aims at promoting European youth exchange and heightening awareness around a common identity while also highlighting the diversity of perspectives across Europe.