 Privacy Policy | German News Service | DW | 28.02.2023

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

German News Service

Privacy Policy

DW and the German Press Agency (dpa) take the protection of your personal data very seriously. We want you to feel secure when receiving our newsletters. Here you can read about what data we collect and how we use it.

The data you enter will only be used to provide you with personal access to the dpa portal “Germany Today” and to send you requested briefings and newsletters based on your consent.

Your data will only be used for the respective purpose and will not be sold to any third parties. By completing this form, you are submitting your data to Deutsche Welle, which will pass it on to its project partner Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) for the above-mentioned purposes.

In order to be able to present a relevant journalistic service that meets our public mandate, it is absolutely necessary for us to measure our success. We carry this out for purely statistical purposes in order to be able to determine how our service is used. Therefore, as part of the project cooperation, we collect information on the number of registrations, opening rate, language area and the browser used through the Sendinblue newsletter tool.

When you visit article pages, dpa uses the open-source software Matomo for the statistical evaluation of visitor access. Overall, the following data is stored:

  • Anonymized IP address of the user
  • Sub-page accessed and time of access
  • Referrer (website visited immediately before)
  • Browser identification (browser name and version)
  • Operating system used
  • Pages accessed from the sub-page visited.

The IP address is shortened by at least the last two bytes in order to anonymize data processing. The data, therefore, cannot be used to personally identify the user.

The data is not merged with any data pertaining to third parties. 

Your personal data will only be stored for as long as is necessary for the purposes mentioned above.

You have the right to revoke the consent you have given us at any time by sending an e-mail to gns@dw.com. You also have the right, in accordance with the legal provisions, to have your personal data rectified and deleted and to be informed about the personal data that we process. In addition, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority if you believe that the processing of personal data pertaining to you violates data protection laws.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to contact our data protection officer. They can be reached at:

Deutsche Welle
Kurt-Schumacher-Straße 3
53113 Bonn, Germany
Tel. +49.228.429-0
E-mail: datenschutz@dw.com

Related content

August 22, 2021, Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia: Photo Illustration, Google logo on mobile screen with global market background. (Credit Image: Â© Herwin Bahar/ZUMA Press Wire

EU consumer groups accuse Google of privacy violations 30.06.2022

Google uses unclear language and deceptive designs that trick users into agreeing to give up their data, EU watchdogs have said. The tech company has two other pending antitrust suits in the EU.

Blue data background with bits and bytes. 3d illustration.

India: Data privacy rules in play under new draft bill 29.11.2022

Critics say a draft of India's new data protection bill gives the government wide-ranging powers but guarantees few safeguards.

WhatsApp messenger logo is pictured on a phone screen in Moscow on August 26, 2021. - Russia has fined Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers, the country's internet watchdog said on August 26, as authorities clamp down on foreign internet companies. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland fines WhatsApp €225 million for EU privacy breach 02.09.2021

Ireland's privacy regulator has fined WhatsApp a record amount for breaking European Union data protection rules. It said the company had failed to give users transparency about how their data would be used.