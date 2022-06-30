Privacy Policy

The data you enter will only be used to provide you with personal access to the dpa portal “Germany Today” and to send you requested briefings and newsletters based on your consent.

Your data will only be used for the respective purpose and will not be sold to any third parties. By completing this form, you are submitting your data to Deutsche Welle, which will pass it on to its project partner Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) for the above-mentioned purposes.

In order to be able to present a relevant journalistic service that meets our public mandate, it is absolutely necessary for us to measure our success. We carry this out for purely statistical purposes in order to be able to determine how our service is used. Therefore, as part of the project cooperation, we collect information on the number of registrations, opening rate, language area and the browser used through the Sendinblue newsletter tool.

When you visit article pages, dpa uses the open-source software Matomo for the statistical evaluation of visitor access. Overall, the following data is stored:

Anonymized IP address of the user

Sub-page accessed and time of access

Referrer (website visited immediately before)

Browser identification (browser name and version)

Operating system used

Pages accessed from the sub-page visited.

The IP address is shortened by at least the last two bytes in order to anonymize data processing. The data, therefore, cannot be used to personally identify the user.

The data is not merged with any data pertaining to third parties.

Your personal data will only be stored for as long as is necessary for the purposes mentioned above.

You have the right to revoke the consent you have given us at any time by sending an e-mail to gns@dw.com. You also have the right, in accordance with the legal provisions, to have your personal data rectified and deleted and to be informed about the personal data that we process. In addition, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority if you believe that the processing of personal data pertaining to you violates data protection laws.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to contact our data protection officer. They can be reached at:

Deutsche Welle

Kurt-Schumacher-Straße 3

53113 Bonn, Germany

Tel. +49.228.429-0

E-mail: datenschutz@dw.com