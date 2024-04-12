Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Serbia

English channel DW English

Serbia Broadband - SBB

Telekom Srbija

Slovak Republic

English channel DW English

Orange

Slovanet

Slovak Telekom

UPC

Spain

English channel DW English

Orange

Vodafone Spain

Sweden

English channel DW English

Canal Digital

Switzerland

English channel DW English

Quickline

Swisscom

Sunrise

Thurcom

Zattoo

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Zattoo

Spanish channel DW Español

Zattoo

Turkey

English channel DW English

Turkcell TV

Türksat Uydu Haberlesme Kablo TV

Türk Telekom Tivibu

Ukraine

English channel DW English

Divan.TV

Lanet Network LTD / Lanet.TV

OTT Ukraine LLC / Sweet.TV

Top Media Distribution Ltd. / Megogo

Volia

United Kingdom

Vision247

Information on reception via satellite in Europe.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?

Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com