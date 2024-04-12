 S - U | Deutsche Welle TV - reception information for Europe | DW | 12.04.2024
Europe

S - U

Countries S - U

Satellitenbild von Europa

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Serbia

English channel DW English

  • Serbia Broadband - SBB
  • Telekom Srbija

Slovak Republic

English channel DW English

  • Orange
  • Slovanet
  • Slovak Telekom
  • UPC 

Spain

English channel DW English

  • Orange
  • Vodafone Spain

Sweden

English channel DW English

  • Canal Digital

Switzerland

English channel DW English

  • Quickline
  • Swisscom
  • Sunrise
  • Thurcom
  • Zattoo

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Zattoo

Spanish channel DW Español

  • Zattoo

Turkey 

English channel DW English

  • Turkcell TV
  • Türksat Uydu Haberlesme Kablo TV
  • Türk Telekom Tivibu

Ukraine

English channel DW English

  • Divan.TV
  • Lanet Network LTD / Lanet.TV
  • OTT Ukraine LLC / Sweet.TV
  • Top Media Distribution Ltd. / Megogo
  • Volia

United Kingdom

  • Vision247

 

Information on reception via satellite in Europe.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com