 Short introduction GMF 2024 | DW Global Media Forum | DW | 05.02.2024

GMF

Short introduction GMF 2024

What is it that we acually are and do?

The DW Global Media Forum offers a unique interdisciplinary platform for media professionals as well as decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, education, business, and science from all over the world to get together and to learn from each other as part of an intercultural exchange since 2008. 

On June 17-18, 2024, we will once again welcome our international participants and speakers in Bonn, Germany, for the 17th edition of the conference on "Sharing solutions."

We look forward to seeing you again this June!

