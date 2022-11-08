Sikhs and sikhism

One of the world's youngest religions

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that emerged in India around the 15th century AD. There are about 25 million Sikhs worldwide, with the majority living in India's Punjab region. Sri Harmandir Sahib, or Golden Temple, is one the most important pilgrimage sites for Sikhs which is located in the holy city of Amritsar. This page contains an automatic compilation of DW content on the Sikh community.