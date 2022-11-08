Sikhs and sikhism

One of the world's youngest religions
Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that emerged in India around the 15th century AD. There are about 25 million Sikhs worldwide, with the majority living in India's Punjab region. Sri Harmandir Sahib, or Golden Temple, is one the most important pilgrimage sites for Sikhs which is located in the holy city of Amritsar. This page contains an automatic compilation of DW content on the Sikh community.
The options are rapidly narrowing for Afghanistan's minority Sikh population. In the 1970s, they numbered around 100,000. Last year, that figure stood at just 240. Discrimination and the threat of violent attacks from jihadi groups have forced many to leave and others to consider it.