Sikhs and sikhism

One of the world's youngest religions

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that emerged in India around the 15th century AD. There are about 25 million Sikhs worldwide, with the majority living in India's Punjab region. Sri Harmandir Sahib, or Golden Temple, is one the most important pilgrimage sites for Sikhs which is located in the holy city of Amritsar. This page contains an automatic compilation of DW content on the Sikh community.

India, Canada see diplomatic rift over Sikh 'Khalistan' vote

India, Canada see diplomatic rift over Sikh 'Khalistan' vote 08.11.2022

The issue of Sikh separatist groups operating in Canada has become a growing source of tension between New Delhi and Ottawa.

Pakistani Sikhs hail restoration of 200-year-old temple

Pakistani Sikhs hail restoration of 200-year-old temple 18.08.2022

The gurdwara was shut down by Pakistani authorities in 1947 after Sikhs started migrating to India. Now, the temple has been restored and handed over to the minority community.
Afghanistan: Deadly attack hits Kabul Sikh temple

Afghanistan: Deadly attack hits Kabul Sikh temple 18.06.2022

An attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital has claimed two lives plus those of the attackers, officials say. Sikhs form a tiny minority in the country.
Pakistan: Quetta Sikhs celebrate return of temple

Pakistan: Quetta Sikhs celebrate return of temple 26.04.2022

Authorities returned a 200-year-old Sikh temple to the community after a years-long legal battle. Worshipers with the religious minority told DW that they're happy to resume prayer at the historic gurdwara.

Afghan Sikhs weigh leaving their home country

Afghan Sikhs weigh leaving their home country 20.01.2022

The options are rapidly narrowing for Afghanistan's minority Sikh population. In the 1970s, they numbered around 100,000. Last year, that figure stood at just 240. Discrimination and the threat of violent attacks from jihadi groups have forced many to leave and others to consider it.
Kashmir: 2 teachers shot dead at government school

Kashmir: 2 teachers shot dead at government school 07.10.2021

Two government schoolteachers, one Hindu and one Sikh, were shot dead in Kashmir. The death of the pair means that seven people have been killed in six days in the volatile, contested region.
Afghanistan: What does Taliban rule mean for Sikhs and Hindus?

Afghanistan: What does Taliban rule mean for Sikhs and Hindus? 08.09.2021

Afghan Sikhs and Hindus face a precarious future living in a country ruled by the Taliban. While the Islamic fundamentalist group says the minorities will be safe, past experiences have left them wary.
Taliban held 150 people, mostly Indians, for questioning

Taliban held 150 people, mostly Indians, for questioning 21.08.2021

The Taliban rejected allegations of abducting some 150 mainly Indian citizens from Kabul airport. The militant group said the people were taken in for questioning before being released, according to local media.
Kashmir: Interfaith marriage exposes political fault lines

Kashmir: Interfaith marriage exposes political fault lines 02.07.2021

A Sikh girl in Srinagar recently tied the knot with a Muslim man after converting to Islam, triggering protests in the region against "forced marriages." But some locals say political groups are exploiting the issue.
India's 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of COVID complications at 91

India's 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of COVID complications at 91 19.06.2021

The Olympic sprinter gave post-partition India its first track hero after winning several gold medals at Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.
COVID: India's Sikh community steps up amid pandemic

COVID: India's Sikh community steps up amid pandemic 02.06.2021

As India grapples with the deadly coronavirus, the Sikh community is seeking to bridge the gap in medical supplies and aid — just months after being labeled "anti-national" and "secessionist."
India: Narendra Modi drops in on Sikh temple amid protests

India: Narendra Modi drops in on Sikh temple amid protests 20.12.2020

Prime Minister Modi has made an unexpected stop at a Sikh temple in New Delhi. His visit comes as angry farmers — many of them Sikh — are protesting laws they claim give more power to big companies.
Afghanistan's Sikh refugees try to find a new home in India

Afghanistan's Sikh refugees try to find a new home in India 01.12.2020

There were nearly 700 members of the Sikh community in Afghanistan at the start of 2020. After a brutal attack, most have turned to India to seek refuge. But they still haven’t found a permanent home.
Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger

Coronavirus in India: Sikh temples in Delhi save millions from hunger 13.07.2020

As Indian authorities struggle to contain COVID-19, Delhi's Sikh community has come together to feed millions of people with food cooked every day at gurdwaras.

India's Sikh shrines feed those left hungry by coronavirus 22.04.2020

The community kitchens of Sikh shrines in Delhi are continuously supplying hot meals to over 100,000 people who have lost their livelihoods during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Indian capital.
Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Kabul

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Kabul 25.03.2020

Afghan police engaged in a standoff with unidentified attackers at a Sikh religious complex in the capital Kabul. There were several casualties in the attack now claimed by Islamic State.
