Tanzania/Zanzibar

English channel DW English

Star TV, Capital TV

Togo

No active partner stations.

Tunisia

Arabic channel DW Arabia

Hannibal TV

Tunisia News Network (TNN)

Uganda

English channel DW English

NBS Television

NTV

Dream TV

Family Television

NBS Television

Record TV

Step TV

UBC TV

Urban TV

United Arab Emirates

Arabic channel DW Arabia

DU

E-Vision Emirates Cable TV & Multimedia (L.L.C.)

Zambia

English channel DW English

Diamond Television

KNC Television

MUVI TV

Q TV

Zimbabwe

No active partner stations.

