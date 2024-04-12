 T - Z | Regional reception information for Deutsche Welle in Africa | DW | 12.04.2024
Africa

T - Z

Countries T - Z

Reception via local partner stations

There are also additional television providers that may offer DW. Please inquire with your local provider for more information on receiving DW.

Tanzania/Zanzibar

English channel DW English

  • Star TV, Capital TV

Togo

No active partner stations.

Tunisia

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • Hannibal TV
  • Tunisia News Network (TNN)

Uganda

English channel DW English

  • NBS Television
  • NTV
  • Dream TV
  • Family Television
  • Record TV
  • Step TV
  • UBC TV
  • Urban TV

United Arab Emirates

Arabic channel DW Arabia

  • DU
  • E-Vision Emirates Cable TV & Multimedia (L.L.C.)

Zambia

English channel DW English

  • Diamond Television
  • KNC Television
  • MUVI TV
  • Q TV

Zimbabwe

No active partner stations.

 

Information on reception via satellite in Africa and Near / Middle East.

Information on reception via live stream and video on demand.

Information on reception of DW's radio programs in Africa and Near / Middle East.

 

You have additional questions regarding the reception or other DW offers?
Do not hesitate to get in touch with the customer service: info@dw.com