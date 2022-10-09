 Take part in our photo contest! | Interaction | DW | 11.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Interaction

Take part in our photo contest!

Are you creative and talented in taking pictures and a DW fan? If so, then take part in our contest and send us your creatively implemented DW photo!

Symbolbild Kalender 2022 im Schnee

Send us your creatively implemented DW photo! With your help, we will create an exclusive DW fan art calendar from a selection of the most beautiful picture entries.

 

Enter to be part of the calendar and even win a calendar!

 

Send us your best DW photo to take part in the contest.


For example, you can photograph yourself with (or without) our merchandise in front of a beautiful backdrop or casually at home, there are no limits. You don't have to be visible yourself, the only important thing is that a connection to DW is visible.

 

Click here to send us your best DW fan photo in landscape format with at least 300 dpi and describe in 120 characters what makes your photo special or something about yourself!

 

The best pictures will be included in our calendar, which will be send out worldwide and the best pictures will be shown in our picture gallery online.

 

Our conditions of participation apply. Deadline for entries is November 16th, 2022.

 

We wish you good luck and thank you in advance for the great photos!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Related content

Sonne scheint auf die Gedenktafel an der Synagogenmauer in Halle/Saale für die Opfer des Halle-Anschlags von 2019. Am 9. Oktober vor drei Jahren hatte ein schwer bewaffneter Attentäter versucht, am höchsten jüdischen Feiertag Jom Kippur in die Synagoge in Halle einzudringen. Als ihm das nicht gelang, erschoss er davor eine 40 Jahre alte Passantin und in einem nahen Döner-Imbiss einen 20 Jahre alten Gast. Auf seiner Flucht verletzte der Attentäter zahlreiche weitere Menschen, ehe er von der Polizei gefasst wurde.

Germany marks three years since deadly Halle synagogue attack 09.10.2022

Germany has commemorated a 2019 attack in Halle in which a right-wing extremist killed two people. The anniversary comes as antisemitic crimes are on the rise in Germany.

A screen show Charles Leclerc driving a Ferrari, during a news conference announcing a 2023 Formula One Grand Prix auto race to be held in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Formula One's US power play sees them add Las Vegas to 2023 calendar 31.03.2022

Formula One will add a third race to what some might see as a racing-saturated landscape in the United States. Las Vegas was chosen as F1 competes with the popular NASCAR racing series, and the sleeker IndyCar series.

Ort: USA Sendedatum: 05.05.2022 Retired US general and former CIA Director David Petraeus.

Petraeus sees possible Russian Victory Day escalation 05.05.2022

Retired US General David Petraeus has told DW that President Vladimir Putin could use a key date in Russia's calendar to declare all-out war on Ukraine, and announce a general mobilization. On May 9, Russia celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

Themenbild Podcasting

DW TV- and radio-programs as podcast 25.10.2012