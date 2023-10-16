The 77 Percent TikTok Challenge: Terms and Conditions

The winners of the challenge will have the unique opportunity to become a host of DW's The 77 Percent TikTok channel and win an iPhone 14. Before applying, participants should read the following terms and conditions of entry and familiarize themselves with Deutsche Welle's values.

Winning this challenge does not constitute a right to employment by Deutsche Welle.

Conditions of Participation

Participants must use the Stitch feature on TikTok to create and publish their entry in response to the original DW post [Link] with their own interpretation (hereinafter: submission) in English.

The submission deadline is November 13, 12:00 CEST. Deutsche Welle reserves the right to extend the submission deadline if not enough participants have applied or if no winners can be chosen due to a lack of eligible submissions.

A publicly visible TikTok profile is required to quality for participation in the challenge.

The winners will be chosen by a team of DW managers and editors. Criteria impacting the decision include: Presentation, structure, creativity, innovation and authenticity of the submission. The winners will be notified via direct message on TikTok. The decision will be final and binding in all respects. It is not subject to legal recourse.

Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Content that has already been published or broadcasted by Deutsche Welle is not a valid submission.

Submissions that contain inadmissible offers pursuant to § 6 Deutsche-Welle-Act will not be considered for the winners' selection.

Contractual partners of DW (e.g. employees, freelancers) are excluded from participation.

A cash payment as a replacement of a prize is not possible.

Only one submission is allowed per participant. Multiple submissions from one entrant via the use of pseudonyms or third parties or the use of any other illicit tools will result in disqualification from the challenge.

The contest is not sponsored, supported, or implemented in any way by TikTok and is not affiliated with TikTok.

Grant of Rights

Participants agree that — if they are selected as a winner of the challenge — they grant DW with respect to their submissions all usage, clipping and editing rights for multimedia exploitation (in particular TV, rebroadcasting, live streaming, radio and on-demand) non-exclusively, worldwide and in perpetuity — as well as the right to sublicense the aforementioned rights to third parties (in particular DW's partners).

Participants warrant that they are the sole authors of the submission or that they have acquired or will acquire all rights of the protagonists, authors, ancillary copyright holders and other rights holders required for the transfer of rights under these conditions.

When quoting from copyrighted material, ensure that you have the legal right to do so and clearly attribute the source. If you are unsure whether or not you have the right, it is better to refrain from quoting copyrighted material.

Privacy Notice

Participants agree that their personal data is collected, stored and used for the purpose of the execution and handling of the contest. This consent can be revoked at any time. The revocation must be sent to digitalmarketing@dw.com.

With your participation you hereby agree to these Terms and Conditions.