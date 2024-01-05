The DW Global Media Forum — Sharing solutions

The world order as we know it is confronted by challenges at every corner: Democracy is in the defence amid rising authoritarianism, bloody conflicts are costing countless lives around the globe, and the effects of the climate catastrophe have become more than tangible.

In addition to all this, journalism is having to address a growing set of problems in its own right — from the meteoric rise of AI to the dwindling trust in news. The risk of succumbing to overwhelm and resignation becoming dangerously real amid this growing obstacle course which we are all facing together.

But what solutions are there out of this permanent crisis mode? How can we secure the future of our profession, avoid the pitfalls of apathy and instead, seek solutions and strategies out of this state of affairs — together?

Sharing solutions

On June 17 – 18, 2024, media professionals from more than 120 countries as well as decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, education, business, and science from around the globe will come together in Bonn, seeking and Sharing solutions — the official theme of the DW Global Media Forum 2024.

Hosted once again at the site of the former German parliament, the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB), our forum will offer a dynamic platform for interaction, exchange, workshops and networking for our 2,000 annual participants and 150+ speakers.

Since 2008, the DW Global Media Forum has been offering a unique interdisciplinary platform for media professionals to learn from each other as part of an intercultural and interdisciplinary exchange.

Digital attacks against free speech

Freedom of expression and freedom of the press are building blocks of all democratic societies. But with the accelerating onslaught of misinformation and disinformation, lies seem to have become the preferred currency of information online today.

AI and deep fakes are now adding to these challenges with their potential to manipulate the very fabric of our reality. Against this backdrop, journalists continue to face accusations of intentionally controlling the news agenda. How can journalists best navigate this battle for trust and for truth — and how can we turn the use of such new technologies in our favor?

How do we confront future challenges brought on by technology and social trends? And what messages of hope are there to be found amid an onslaught of bad news — both on and off-screen.

Where the future of journalism takes shape

In this current climate of distrust and isolationism, the idea of democratic participation as a social imperative is also facing new challenges. Even on social media, people are growing less involved politically, while extremist positions are gaining growing traction.

How can the political participation of citizens be strengthened at all levels — local, national and international — and what role can journalism play to that end? How can the safety of both citizens and reporters be ensured in such a volatile digital landscape?

This is why the safety of media professionals — in terms of physical, psychological, legal and economic sustainability and wellbeing — will serve as another focus of our conference in 2024. How can the media and other players create a safer environment and more secure structures for journalists in times of crisis?

We believe that only a constructive approach can solve these challenges, with an emphasis on best practices and hands-on advice.

These are just some of the main topics we will be highlighting:

Artificial — and intelligent

Chat GPT and Midjourney are yesterday’s news. We all know that AI is here to stay. But what exactly is the next frontier in the world of Artificial Intelligence? How can journalists benefit from machine-learning tools rather than worrying about the security of their jobs? What impact will AI have on future elections? And how reliable are laws and regulations around the globe designed to make sure that the proverbial robot apocalypse does not happen?

Perpetual war for perpetual peace?

Journalists covering news from war zones have become a ubiquitous sight — not only on the daily news. But is this part of our new reality as reporters in general? Is everyone — to some extent — a war reporter now, as conflicts now inform political decisions around the world? Is security training enough to cope in hostile environments, or do news organizations need to do more?

On the move: reporting on migration

From the Rio Grande to the Mediterranean Sea to the Bay of Bengal, migration has become a constant. As conflicts amass and drive displacement, migration movements are on the rise once again. From terminologies to legal considerations, there’s a quagmire of issues that journalists working on this beat must bear in mind. Should there be different approaches between reporting on migrants and reporting "for" migrants? What responsibilities do reporters have when they cover these events — and why?

Surviving — and thriving — in journalism

Do journalists necessarily have to “suffer” for their art, or can a career path in the news also be lucrative — as well as fulfilling? As media organizations continue to reinvent themselves in the digital era, can reporters go rogue and discover their own ways to maximize profits, making their careers more viable? What business skills are needed for those who wish to start their own digital formats? We seek answers from innovators from around the world.

We look forward to seeing you and to Sharing solutions with you at the DW Global Media Forum 2024.