Visit DW: Bonn, Berlin, online or hybrid

Dear visitors,

After almost two years of interruption due to the pandemic, we have reopened our doors to you at the Bonn and Berlin sites. We are very pleased to be able to offer you face-to-face events again and to be able to guide you through our facilities. However, as the pandemic situation persists, we are limiting group size to a maximum of 15 people in order to protect DW staff and program operations. In exceptional cases, it is possible to split a larger group by special agreement.

International broadcasting in times of misinformation and fake news

DW, Germany’s international broadcaster, offers unbiased information for free minds. How does an international news service counter the evolving threat of disinformation and "fake news" in the media? What measures are being taken at DW to strengthen press freedom abroad, promote freedom of opinion and reach our target audience even in censored markets?

To explore these and other questions, DW Visitor Service offers each visiting group a tailor-made program and connects them with experts specific to the topic of interest.

Schedule an event: virtual, in-person or hybrid

You can visit us virtually or in-person in Bonn or Berlin. We also accept invitations to virtually or personally visit your institution to provide information about DW and share our experiences with you.

Visiting programs

Our programs are designed to be interactive. We engage our audience and respond to their questions. We begin by providing an overview of our company, our legal mandate, and journalistic offerings.

Meet with experts

You will have the opportunity to discuss topics of specific interest with one or several of our qualified experts from more than 100 nations. With our multiplatform output in 32 languages, we can also try to arrange a visit to the news desk of your native language.

Behind the scenes

Get to know a piece of German history on a guided tour of the Schürmann Building in Bonn or our TV location in the former AEG building in Berlin and take a look behind the scenes of our studio operations. Depending on the daily production and broadcasting processes, you can attend a tv production or a live broadcast. We'll be happy to explain the editorial processes, news operations and distribution of our programming - online or on-site.

Practical information

The visitor program usually takes two hours. Talks with experts and special programs or panels may last longer. The number of participants should not exceed 15. In case of a larger group, a separate agreement with us is required. The Visitor Service offer is free of charge. Your visits can be organized on weekdays, in the morning or in the afternoon by arrangement. Our offer is available in German, English and Spanish, as well as in French in Bonn and online. We are happy to coordinate with you individually if you have any other requirements.

Please send your request with your full contact information to visitor.service@dw.com.

In view of high demand and limited capacities, we would like to point out that a lead time of at least one month is advisable.

Thank you for your interest and we look forward to your visit and a lively exchange.

Your DW Visitor Service

For inquiries not directly related to visitor service, please contact info@dw.com.