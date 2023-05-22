Weltzeit 2023 issue out now

The 2023 issue of Weltzeit – out now – examines the state of media under autocratic governments, how journalism worldwide responds to disinformation and laws that restrict press freedom, and what happens when AI enters the newsroom. Also in this issue, DW looks back on 70 years of broadcasting and explores the latest developments in its focus regions.

Launched in 2009, Weltzeit is Deutsche Welle's magazine dedicated to freedom, democratic values, and unbiased information. It provides authoritative insight and opinion on international events, politics, the environment, technology, and the connections between them. Explore more than 55 issues featuring essays, op-eds and columns by the most forward-thinking leaders in the field.

