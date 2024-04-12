Work and study at DW

I would like to apply for a job at Deutsche Welle. Whom should I contact?

If you would like to apply for a position at Deutsche Welle, please visit the "Careers" section on our website for vacancies, internships and apprenticeship (only in German).

Whom do I contact if I’m interested in the master’s program at Deutsche Welle?

Are you interested in Deutsche Welle’s master’s program? You can find out more about the M.A. in International Media Studies by clicking on Master’s Degree on the DW Akademie website.

You can send your complete application materials to the email address listed there.

I am interested in a Deutsche Welle traineeship. Whom should I contact?

If you are interested in applying for a media traineeship at Deutsche Welle, you can find everything you need to know on DW Akademie's website under Traineeship. Read through all the information and submit your application to the email address provided on the page.

I would like to apply for a job in Germany. Can you help me?

If you are interested in an apprenticeship or career in Germany independent of DW, please contact the German Embassy in your country or learn about some other possibilities via the links below.

If you have further questions, please contact us:

info@dw.com