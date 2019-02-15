Your questions

Where can I watch the conference recordings of the DW Global Media Forum 2023 and the previous years?

You can watch all sessions and talks on our Youtube channel at any time.

How can I register for the conference?

In 2024, the DW Global Media Forum takes place on June 17 and 18. Stay tuned right here for more information to come. We look forward to having you on board!

I am a journalist and would like to report on the event. Can I get accredited for the conference?

There is no possibility yet to register for 2024. Generally, however: Yes, you can go through accreditation with your valid journalist ID. Participation for accredited journalists is free of charge.

I will be attending the Global Media Forum and would like to report on conference. How do I receive relevant press information?

There is no possibility yet to register for 2024. Generally, however: You can go through accreditation with your valid journalist ID at . Information and press releases regarding DW and the Global Media Forum can be found at the DW press website. If you require further assistance, please contact the DW corporate communications team at communication@dw.com. To subscribe to the DW Global Media Forum newsletter, please follow this link.

I don't work in journalism. Can I still attend the DW Global Media Forum?

Yes, we encourage and welcome interdisciplinary exchange and will be delight to have representatives of all kinds of backgrounds attend our events.