Back to a common ground for debate: Meet DW's Fact Checking team (Part 3)

In the last two articles about DW's Fact Checking team and the interviews we conducted, we learned more about the team's work and the topic of misinformation in general.

In part one, we spoke with Rachel Baig about media literacy and learned from her, among other things, how the team goes about finding topics and deciding when a fact check is appropriate and when it is not.

In part two, we asked Fact Checkers Joscha Weber and Tetyana Klug about the technical process involved in working with and debunking disinformation. We were particularly interested in what it takes to ensure a good fact check, and whether there are any limits to their work.

Finally, to wrap up the series, we wanted to focus on the personal element of the work they do. So we asked Fact Checker Anwar Ashraf, who has been working in journalism for 25 years, about his motivation for working to expose misinformation.

Here's what Anwar had to say about it:

Video journalist Anwar Ashraf on his motivation for fact-checking

This interview is the third and final part in a series of three articles about DW's fact checking team for the DW Figures page.

Edited by David Keuck.