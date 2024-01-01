  1. Inhalt
Headerbanner GMF | DW Global Media Forum 2024 | Sharing solutions | June 17-18
A platform to seek solutions — together

The DW Global Media Forum offers a unique interdisciplinary platform for media professionals as well as decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, education, business, and science from all over the world to get together and to learn from each other as part of an intercultural exchange since 2008.

Registration and ticket sales are now open for the 17th edition of the conference on "Sharing Solutions". Secure your ticket at dw.com/gmf. We look forward to welcoming our international participants and speakers on June 17-18, 2024 in Bonn, Germany.

Register Now: DW Global Media Forum 2024

The DW Global Media Forum 2024 will explore solutions shaping the future of journalism. Join us at the iconic former German Parliament, now the World Conference Center Bonn, on June 17-18.

DW Global Media Forum 2024: Sharing solutions

A bird's-eye view of the plenary hall at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB) - the site of Germany's former parliamentary building

On June 17 and 18, DW's annual conference will pursue ways to build stronger foundations for journalism in volatile times. We will seek solutions to master the major trials and tribulations in media, together.

Inspiring impulses from around the world

DW's Vladimir Esipov explores 'The Russian Tragedy' in new book

Berlin | Vladimir Esipov

As Vladimir Putin starts his fifth term in office after what is widely regarded a staged election, DW's Vladimir Esipov publishes his first book detailing how Russia has slowly been embracing authoritarianism since 1991.
Top speakers from around the globe
  • Mstyslav Chernov during his acceptance speech

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "Sometimes news, sometimes information is more important for human survival than even food. That thought allowed us to keep working."

    Mstyslav Chernov, Ukrainian journalist and DW Freedom of Speech Award laureate (2022)

  • Maria Ressa in a while blazer during her keynote speech

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "If you don't have facts you don't have truth; if you don't have truth, you don't have trust."

    Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021, co-founder and CEO of the news website Rappler, Philippines (2022)

  • GMF 2022 | Annalena Baerbock

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "I firmly believe that free and democratic societies need free media to inform citizens and hold those in power accountable.”

    Annalena Baerbock - German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs (2022)

  • Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA talked about What went wrong? – Disrupted democracies and the media at the DW Global Media Forum 2021

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "The word 'disruption' has to be recycled. The idea of a local newspaper is disruptive. The idea to have iPhones and be on the internet is reactive."

    Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA (2021)

  • Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "It's a pity that when our demonstrations, because of violence and torture, disappeared from the streets, journalists lost a bit of interest."

    Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)

  • Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "Independent fact-based journalism has never been as important as it is today."

    Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)

  • Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "We live in a microwave generation. Everyone wants everything too fast, but we have to put in the work."

    Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)

  • Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "In democratic societies where we are open to new developments, we have to keep thinking carefully about what freedom really means to us."

    Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)

  • Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "What we want in journalism is not optimism and not cynicism, but accuracy."

    Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)

  • Masih Alinejad - Women's rights campaigner, Iran (2020)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "They kicked me out of Iran, but I am there every day through social media."

    Masih Alinejad - Journalist and women's rights activist, Iran/USA (2020)

  • Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, Turkey (2019)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "It's difficult to form a relationship with a politician who's acting like a tyrant. What questions can you ask when this person can put you in jail?"

    Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of "Cumhuriyet", Turkey (2019)

  • Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "We need ombudsmen for algorithms. We need some insight into them if we are to maintain our democratic political system."

    Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)

  • Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "Algorithms pick up on negative feelings such as fear and accentuate them. This has led to the creation of fear-based politics all over the world."

    Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)

  • Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "Do governments truly have the capacity to understand emerging technologies? Communication regulations from the 1970s are not going to work for 2019."

    Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)

  • Keynote: Hamid Karzai (Former President of Afghanistan, Afghanistan) (DW/U. Wagner)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "We need to address the daunting challenges to development by engaging with multiple centers seeking balance rather than overreliance on one country."

    Hamid Karzai - Former President of Afghanistan (2018)

  • Impulse: Tom Buhrow (WDR, Director General, Germany) (DW/P. Böll)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "I believe that in the digital age, public broadcasters have a more important role to play than ever before."

    Tom Buhrow - Director General of Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Germany (2018)

  • Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "We should all be protected by the same press freedom."

    Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "The freedom of the press is facing pressure on a global scale, not just abroad. I want to encourage journalists: Democracy needs you all urgently."

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)

  • Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "Power must be in the hands of the wealth of the nation."

    Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)

  • Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)

    DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

    "Journalists must see themselves as members of a big family and stick together."

    Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)


DW Freedom of Speech Award

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023

Since 2015, the DW Freedom of Speech Award has honored a person or initiative for promoting freedom rights.
Register now
Our partners
GMF-Partner 2024
FAQ Banner für GMF-Webseite | GMF 2019 (DW)

Your questions

Helpful answers to your questions about the DWGlobal Media Forum.
Symbolbild | GMF-Newsletter

Our newsletter

Stay connected with DW's Global Media Forum. Subscribe now for updates on #GMF24 and beyond.
DW Global Media Forum on Social Media
Our history

Bringing minds together since 2008

Explore the Global Media Forum journey one year at a time.

Global Media Forum 2023

Global Media Forum 2022

Global Media Forum 2021

Global Media Forum 2020

Global Media Forum 2019

Global Media Forum 2018

Global Media Forum 2017

Global Media Forum 2016

Global Media Forum 2015

Global Media Forum 2014

Global Media Forum 2013

Global Media Forum 2012

Global Media Forum 2011

Global Media Forum 2010

Global Media Forum 2009

Global Media Forum 2008