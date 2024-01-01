The DW Global Media Forum offers a unique interdisciplinary platform for media professionals as well as decision-makers from politics, civil society, culture, education, business, and science from all over the world to get together and to learn from each other as part of an intercultural exchange since 2008.

Registration and ticket sales are now open for the 17th edition of the conference on "Sharing Solutions". Secure your ticket at dw.com/gmf. We look forward to welcoming our international participants and speakers on June 17-18, 2024 in Bonn, Germany.