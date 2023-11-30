  1. Inhalt
Staff of the Arabic editorial office in Bonn in 1999. On the right Mona (Khaula) Saleh, later the first woman to head the DW Arabic editorial team.

65 years on: 'Change as an opportunity' for DW Arabia

DW Akademie MediaFit Logo

Journalism in Ukraine: MediaFit event in Brussels

Reclaiming History - Völkermord in Ruanda 1994

DW Documentary 'Reclaiming History' out April 5

Reporters without Borders, report on press freedom and freedom of information

DW launches DW Russian on RSF's Svoboda satellite package

Deutsche Welle Logo

Venezuela halts cable distribution of DW

Corporate news

DW Sustainability Report: Climate protection and social diversity

DW Sustainability Report 2022

Since 2019, DW has cut CO2 emissions by 60 percent and strategically aligned its sustainability management. DW's environmental and social initiatives are detailed in its third sustainability report. 

Increased repression from Russia: DW stands in solidarity with Radio Liberty

Deutsche Welle Logo

Russia's declaration of US foreign broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) as an "undesirable organization" marks another severe blow to press freedom. DW expresses solidarity with RFE/RL. 

Iran sentences niece of DW journalist to jail

Close-up portrait of a smiling, dark-haired Ghazaleh Zarea

Ghazaleh Zarea, whose uncle Farhad Payar was a journalist with DW Persian, has received a three-year prison sentence from Iran's Revolutionary Court. "Collaborating with Deutsche Welle Persian" was one of the charges. 

DW Bulgarian to launch Instagram account

Symbolbild Deutsche Welle Logo

On March 21, DW Bulgarian will launch an Instagram account to better reach its young Bulgarian-speaking target group.  

DW enters partnership with 'Employers for Equality' for more diversity in the workplace

Banner Employers for Equality Partner DW

As of January 2024, Deutsche Welle is cooperating with the learning program 'Employers for Equality' to strengthen equality of opportunity and inclusion within DW. 

Deutsche Welle launches latest video and audio format for Africa's digital natives

Digital Natives Keyvisual Englisch

Deutsche Welle unveils the digital literacy format ClickITeasy/Digital Natives, a 30-part on-demand series in English, Amharic, French, Hausa, Kiswahili and Portuguese. 

Forsa survey: DW most trusted news source for Ukrainian refugees in Germany

Berlin | Solidaritätsaktion mit der Ukraine

On behalf of the ECPMF and The JX Fund, Forsa mbH (forsa) conducted the first-ever survey of media usage among Ukrainian refugees in Germany. DW enjoys the highest level of trust among respondents. 
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (left) speaks to DW's Jaafar Abdul Karim (right)

Germany's Baerbock rejects calls for cease-fire in Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said a cease-fire in the Middle East would prevent Israel from defending itself. Speaking to DW, Baerbock defended Germany's refusal to back a cease-fire in Gaza. She also hit out at criticism of Germany's support for Israel, calling it "extremely disturbing."

'Don't Hold Back' Season 2 out now

Podcast Teaser „Don’t hold back say it loud” V1

The second season of "Don't Hold Back – Say It Loud", co-produced by DW and South African partners Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio, is out with ten new episodes. The first episode was released on November 15. 

DW Middle East Correspondent Tania Krämer receives Werner Holzer Prize for Foreign Journalism

DW Korrespondentin Tania Krämer

DW correspondent Tania Krämer was awarded the Werner Holzer Prize for Outstanding Foreign Journalism for her reporting from Israel and the Middle East on November 14 in Frankfurt. 

DW magazine '77 Pour Cent – nous, les jeunes d'Afrique' launches November 1

DW Sendung The 77 Pour Cent

Together with its Senegal-based distribution partner Label TV, DW has produced ten episodes of its popular format "The 77 Percent" in French. The magazine is oriented towards young people in Africa. 

DW Learn German tops one million registered users

DEUTSCHKURSE | Learn German | eine Million registrierte Nutzerinnen | Keyvisual | responsiv

With DW Learn German, people around the globe are successfully learning and teaching the German language. The learning platform has just reached a million registered users. 

Deutsche Welle: Significant increase in usage figures in 2023

DW usage in 2023

In 2023, DW generated 320 million weekly user contacts with its journalistic offerings, an increase of 29 million (or ten percent) from last year. 

RFE/RL condemns detention of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva in Russia

Alsu Kurmasheva

On October 18, authorities in Kazan, Russia, detained Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Tatar-Bashkir Service. 

'Don't Drink the Milk': New DW Podcast reveals the unexpected in everyday things

DW Podcast Don’t Drink The Milk

For DW's new English-language podcast Don't Drink the Milk, host Rachel Stewart will be traveling through Europe to get to the bottom of everyday terms, things and phrases. 
Contacts
EINSCHRÄNKUNG DW Personenfoto | Corporate Communications | Carla Hagemann

Carla Hagemann

Corporate Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications
DW Personenfoto | Corporate Communications | Paul Zimmer

Paul Zimmer

Head of Corporate Communications
Licensing

Rechte und Lizenzen der DW – Symboldbild

Using DW content

Please contact us if you're interested in using DW content (individual articles, audio, video or images) for personal or business use, or if you have questions about archiving.

DW Content and Material Request

Press photos

Deutsche Welle in Bonn

Corporate pictures

For photo requests, please contact communication@dw.com.

DW Figures

Number of the week 25/04

Global reach

Visit 'DW Figures' to get the latest record figures and weekly reach among DW global audience.
Meet our experts
Mikro

Competent and multilingual

DW Experts

DW Experts

Looking for a commentator or presenter? DW journalists are experts on politics, media, culture, economics, and science.

DW Freedom of Speech Award

DW Freedom of Speech Award: Laureates

Since 2015, the DW Freedom of Speech Award has honored a media person or initiative that has shown outstanding promotion of freedom rights.
GMF 2023 | Freedom of Speech Award | 0scar Martinez

Freedom of Speech Award 2023: DW honors Óscar Martínez

Óscar Martínez, chief editor of El Faro, receives the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 at the Global Media Forum in Bonn.
Global Media Forum
GMF 2023 | Plenarsaal

Over 2,000 guests in Bonn: GMF 2023 closes with calls to overcome divisions

The DW Global Media Forum 2023 concluded its 16th edition today in Bonn following impact-driven dialogues with global leaders on media regulation and the impact of war on access to a free press.
DW Akademie

Development Minister visits media project in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso | Svenja Schulze in der deutschen Botschaft in Ouagadougou

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze visited a media project of DW Akademie and its local partner Fasocheck.