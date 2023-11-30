DW's first radio address in Arabic was held in 1959. Since then, the Arabic program, now a multimedia offering, has been building bridges between Germany and the MENA region and is constantly reinventing itself.
Go to article
After three years of supporting local and regional media in Ukraine, the EU and German-funded program will host an event on the future of journalism in Ukraine on April 18 and 19.
Go to article
The documentary marks the first of its kind, examining the role of German and Belgian colonialism in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. It premieres on April 5 on DW.
Go to article
As the world gears up for the Russian presidential elections scheduled for 17 March, DW announces the launch of a Russian channel tailored for the Svoboda satellite package, operated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Go to article
After the DW Spanish language television channel's broadcast signal was removed from cable operators' programming in Venezuela, DW Director General Limbourg is calling for the signal to be restored.
Go to article
Since 2019, DW has cut CO2 emissions by 60 percent and strategically aligned its sustainability management. DW's environmental and social initiatives are detailed in its third sustainability report.
Russia's declaration of US foreign broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) as an "undesirable organization" marks another severe blow to press freedom. DW expresses solidarity with RFE/RL.
Ghazaleh Zarea, whose uncle Farhad Payar was a journalist with DW Persian, has received a three-year prison sentence from Iran's Revolutionary Court. "Collaborating with Deutsche Welle Persian" was one of the charges.
On March 21, DW Bulgarian will launch an Instagram account to better reach its young Bulgarian-speaking target group.
As of January 2024, Deutsche Welle is cooperating with the learning program 'Employers for Equality' to strengthen equality of opportunity and inclusion within DW.
Deutsche Welle unveils the digital literacy format ClickITeasy/Digital Natives, a 30-part on-demand series in English, Amharic, French, Hausa, Kiswahili and Portuguese.
On behalf of the ECPMF and The JX Fund, Forsa mbH (forsa) conducted the first-ever survey of media usage among Ukrainian refugees in Germany. DW enjoys the highest level of trust among respondents.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said a cease-fire in the Middle East would prevent Israel from defending itself. Speaking to DW, Baerbock defended Germany's refusal to back a cease-fire in Gaza. She also hit out at criticism of Germany's support for Israel, calling it "extremely disturbing."
The second season of "Don't Hold Back – Say It Loud", co-produced by DW and South African partners Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio, is out with ten new episodes. The first episode was released on November 15.
DW correspondent Tania Krämer was awarded the Werner Holzer Prize for Outstanding Foreign Journalism for her reporting from Israel and the Middle East on November 14 in Frankfurt.
Together with its Senegal-based distribution partner Label TV, DW has produced ten episodes of its popular format "The 77 Percent" in French. The magazine is oriented towards young people in Africa.
With DW Learn German, people around the globe are successfully learning and teaching the German language. The learning platform has just reached a million registered users.
In 2023, DW generated 320 million weekly user contacts with its journalistic offerings, an increase of 29 million (or ten percent) from last year.
On October 18, authorities in Kazan, Russia, detained Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Tatar-Bashkir Service.
For DW's new English-language podcast Don't Drink the Milk, host Rachel Stewart will be traveling through Europe to get to the bottom of everyday terms, things and phrases.
Corporate Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications
Head of Corporate Communications
Please contact us if you're interested in using DW content (individual articles, audio, video or images) for personal or business use, or if you have questions about archiving.
For photo requests, please contact communication@dw.com.
Visit 'DW Figures' to get the latest record figures and weekly reach among DW global audience.
Subscribe to Mail for Minds - A Word from DW Director General Peter Limbourg for exclusive insights and personal reflections on DW's latest highlights delivered to your inbox.
Looking for a commentator or presenter? DW journalists are experts on politics, media, culture, economics, and science.
Since 2015, the DW Freedom of Speech Award has honored a media person or initiative that has shown outstanding promotion of freedom rights.
Óscar Martínez, chief editor of El Faro, receives the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 at the Global Media Forum in Bonn.
The DW Global Media Forum 2023 concluded its 16th edition today in Bonn following impact-driven dialogues with global leaders on media regulation and the impact of war on access to a free press.
This dossier highlights DW Akademie's climate journalism projects around the world.
German Development Minister Svenja Schulze visited a media project of DW Akademie and its local partner Fasocheck.
© 2024 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Privacy Settings |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version