Deutsche Welle launches latest video and audio format for Africa's digital natives

The vertical video series ClickITeasy features African influencers sharing their digital expertise. The 10-minute radio dramas Digital Natives, produced with local actors in Abidjan, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, and Maputo, sheds light on potential digital threats that young people may face.

The audio series is an extension of DW's successful radio crime drama series Learning by Ear, which has reached millions of young fans in Africa. Another DW production, the socio-critical radio drama, Crime Fighters, has already been picked up by 463 partner stations in sub-Saharan Africa.

Claus Stäcker, DW Director Programs for Africa: "The new format targets the digital native Gen Z. Research shows that young Africans are as mobile and smartphone-loving as anywhere, but they also have a huge hunger for information when it comes to online safety, free information and trusted sources. We are building on that in a fun and educational way."

Sevan Ibrahim-Sauer, DW Head of Distribution Africa: "With the new video format ClickITeasy and the audio version Digital Natives, our Learning by Ear transforms into Learning by Eye and Ear. For our numerous radio partners in sub-Saharan Africa, the sustained production of this educational audio content in DW's African languages and in this innovative form is of great importance. Thanks to DW's robust partner network, this new series will also receive the recognition it deserves."

Deutsche Welle reaches 91 million Sub-Saharan users weekly through online, social media, radio and TV. In a global comparison, Africa is the region with the highest number of DW users.