DW enters partnership with 'Employers for Equality' for more diversity in the workplace

Employers for Equality is a modular online learning program that promotes diversity and inclusion in companies. DW employees now have flexible access to a variety of training courses, insights and modules for sharing experiences.

The platform offers various learning formats and focuses topics on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI): Insights are expert lectures followed by Q&A sessions. The exchange of experiences format provides new impulses and presents practical solutions to employees. Participants also have the opportunity to take part in three- to four-hour training courses to apply the knowledge they gained to their own workplace.

In addition to internal training courses, the platform offers further opportunities to dive deeper into current DEI trends and topics and to network and exchange ideas with people from other companies.

You can find more information about the Employers for Equality partner platform here.