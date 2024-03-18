DW Bulgarian to launch Instagram account

The Instagram account dw_bulgaria will focus on social, environmental and political issues of interest to young Bulgarians and will be a way to invite users to engage in dialogue.

"We want to reach young people and bring DW's profile topics to their attention - up close and behind the scenes, with videos, stories and explainers on relevant political, social and cultural events. In this way, we want to contribute to the free formation of opinion."

DW Bulgarian can be accessed on dw.com and produces content for Facebook.