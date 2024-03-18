 DW Bulgarian to launch Instagram account | Press | DW | 18.03.2024
DW Bulgarian to launch Instagram account

On March 21, DW Bulgarian will launch an Instagram account to better reach its young Bulgarian-speaking target group.

The Instagram account dw_bulgaria will focus on social, environmental and political issues of interest to young Bulgarians and will be a way to invite users to engage in dialogue. 

"We want to reach young people and bring DW's profile topics to their attention - up close and behind the scenes, with videos, stories and explainers on relevant political, social and cultural events. In this way, we want to contribute to the free formation of opinion."

DW Bulgarian can be accessed on dw.com and produces content for Facebook.

Carla Hagemann

Corporate Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications

 

T +49.228.429.2042

communication@dw.com