Barrier-free offer from Distribution Asia, DW Hindi and Indian partners

The inclusive format was created in cooperation with DW Hindi and was adapted using videos from the successful DW series Sehat Talk (Women and Health), by and with presenter Isha Bhatia. Editing and translation of the videos into Hindi languages was done by the partners, the quality assurance was carried out by DW Hindi.

Thanks to its Vibecheck program, Dailyhunt already has considerable experience in producing formats in sign language. This important know-how enabled the immediate implementation of the joint project. The result of this close cooperation between editors, sales and partners are 80 inclusive, vertical Sehat Talk videos in Hindi sign language, which will be published gradually until the end of April 2023.

Daniel Schulz, Distribution Manager Asia at DW: "Sehat Talk is a great format about various health topics that is aimed primarily at women. The series takes the target group seriously and makes an important contribution to education, as it does not shy away from taboo topics. We are pleased that, together with DW Hindi and our Indian partners, we are now offering a shortened and inclusive version that will allow us to reach and engage even more people. The format has the potential to break down barriers and make a lasting difference to the lives of women in India."

Positive response to the new format

The response to the new format so far has been positive: Since its release on December 19, 2022, the first 20 published videos have already achieved 50.7 million views via Dailyhunt and Josh App in the first month.

Ravanan N, Executive Director of Dailyhunt, is also convinced of the new barrier-free offer: "We believe that access to credible information is of paramount importance. We created the Vibecheck program to introduce an interactive format for India to create inclusive content for people with language and hearing disabilities. In collaboration with DW, we want to make women's health information accessible to everyone and empower them to make informed decisions about their well-being."

"Videos dominate the consumption of content on social media. While we, as journalists, constantly talk about making our content more informative and engaging, we rarely think about how to make it more comprehensive. This unique video format is the first step in this direction," according to Isha Bhatia, Deputy Head DW Hindi.

Mahesh Jha, Head of DW Hindi: "Deutsche Welle wants to be one of the most diverse and inclusive media companies by 2025. I am proud that DW Hindi is contributing to this goal by collaborating on content that is also important for people with other needs."

Josh App has 150 million monthly active users (MAUs), Dailyhunt has 350 million MAUs.