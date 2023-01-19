The Broadcasting Council elects the Director General and advises him/her in matters relating to the programming. The 17 unpaid members of the committee come from politics, business and society. The tenure of the current council (members listed below) began in March 2014.

Dr. Karl Jüsten, Chairman

Commissioner of the German Catholic Bishops Conference, nominated by the Catholic Church





Dagmar Freitag, Deputy Chairman

nominated by the German Bundestag





Elisabeth Motschmann

nominated by the German Bundestag

Vera Szackamer

Member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Central Council in Germany, nominated by the Jewish Central Council



Sibylle Spoo

Head of Division at the trade union ver.di (ret.),

nominated by the German Trade Union Central Organisations





Frank Kopania

Executive Director Global Ministries, Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), nominated by the EKD



Dr. Bärbel Kofler

Parliamentary State Secretary , Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, nominated by the German Federal Government



Claudia Roth

Minister of State for Culture and the Media, nominated by the German Federal Government



Katja Keul

Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, nominated by the German Federal Government





Ulrike Hiller

Former State Councillor, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament





Markus Ulbig

Minister of Interior (CDU) of the German federal state of Saxony, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament





Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel

Chair of the Management Board, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), nominated by GIZ





Prof. Dr. Klaus Reichert

President of the German Academy for Speech and Literature, nominated by the Academy





Prof. Christian Höppner

President of the German Culture Council, nominated by the German Culture Council





Professor Dr. Dieter Lenzen

Former President of the University of Hamburg, nominated by the German Rectors' Conference





Frank Thewes

Spokesperson for the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK)

nominated in coordination with the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA)

Torsten Burmester

Secretary General / CEO of the German Olympic Sports Confederation,

nominated by the German Olympic Sports Confederation