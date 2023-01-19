 Broadcasting Council | Governing Bodies | DW | 19.01.2023

Governing Bodies

Broadcasting Council

According to § 32 of the DW Act, the Broadcasting Council represents the interests of the general public and supervises the compliance of DW with general program guidelines.

The DW headquarters in Bonn

The Broadcasting Council elects the Director General and advises him/her in matters relating to the programming. The 17 unpaid members of the committee come from politics, business and society. The tenure of the current council (members listed below) began in March 2014.

Prälat Dr. Karl Jüsten

Dr. Karl Jüsten, Chairman
Commissioner of the German Catholic Bishops Conference, nominated by the Catholic Church

Dagmar Freitag

Dagmar Freitag, Deputy Chairman
nominated by the German Bundestag


Elisabeth Motschmann
nominated by the German Bundestag

 

Vera Szackamer

Vera Szackamer
Member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Central Council in Germany, nominated by the Jewish Central Council
 

Deutschland Gremien, Rundfunkrat Sibylle Spoo

Sibylle Spoo
Head of Division at the trade union ver.di (ret.),
nominated by the German Trade Union Central Organisations

Frank Kopania, Mitglied des DW-Rundfunkrats (S. Kriszio [M])

Frank Kopania
Executive Director Global Ministries, Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), nominated by the EKD
 

Rundfunkrat | Bärbel Kofler

Dr. Bärbel Kofler

Parliamentary State Secretary , Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, nominated by the German Federal Government
 

Rundfunkrat | Claudia Roth

Claudia Roth
Minister of State for Culture and the Media, nominated by the German Federal Government
 

Rundfunkrat | Katja Keul

Katja Keul
Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, nominated by the German Federal Government

Ulrike Hiller

Ulrike Hiller
Former State Councillor, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament


Markus Ulbig, Mitglied des DW-Rundfunkrats (C. Reichelt [M])

Markus Ulbig
Minister of Interior (CDU) of the German federal state of Saxony, nominated by the German Bundesrat, Upper House of the German Parliament

Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel, Vorstandssprecher der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH

Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel
Chair of the Management Board, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), nominated by GIZ

Prof. Dr. Klaus Reichert

Prof. Dr. Klaus Reichert
President of the German Academy for Speech and Literature, nominated by the Academy

Christian Höppner, Member of the DW Broadcasting Council

Prof. Christian Höppner
President of the German Culture Council, nominated by the German Culture Council

Prof. Dr. Dieter Lenzen

Professor Dr. Dieter Lenzen
Former President of the University of Hamburg, nominated by the German Rectors' Conference

Frank Thewes Rundfunkrat (privat [M])

Frank Thewes
Spokesperson for the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK)
nominated in coordination with the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA)

Deutschland Gremien/Rundfunkrat Torsten Burmester

Torsten Burmester
Secretary General / CEO of the German Olympic Sports Confederation,
nominated by the German Olympic Sports Confederation

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com