Compliance and Corruption Prevention Officer

In this function, she advises management and supports employees in avoiding any breaches of rules or of the law. The Code of Conduct is key to providing the framework for this field of responsibility belonging to the Compliance Officer. She is also responsible for the internal communication of any regulations that must be followed. In March 2022, the Compliance staff function was expanded to include responsibility for Brand Integrity and reassigned to report directly to the Director General. Cagda Yildiz is the Brand Integrity Officer.

As Compliance officer, Annelie Gröniger is also responsible for all corruption-related issues – on the part of DW employees as well as of business partners or third parties. She reports any relevant findings immediately to the Director General. The information can only be passed on with consent from the person providing it.

DW whistleblower system

As per our Code of Conduct, DW works to make sure rules are followed and laws are obeyed within the organization. Every time a law or an internal rule is broken, it can damage the company. If you are in contact with DW on a professional basis, then you can use this page to submit information or tips about possible legal offences or rule violations in line with the German Whistleblower Protection Act (Hinweisgeberschutzgesetz (HinSchG)).

Please use the online Whistleblower Portal, or contact our Compliance Officer directly (see above):

You can also submit a corruption report to our external corruption officer Dr. Stefanie Lejeune-Göhmann.

As an independent attorney working outside Deutsche Welle and thanks to the legally-mandated duty of confidentiality and the procedural right to refuse evidence, she can ensure matters she handles are treated confidentially.

Contact the DW investigative team

Please click here if you would like to submit confidential tips to the investigative journalist team.