Deutsche Welle: Russian-language news format launches daily broadcast in March

Journalists Yana Karpova and Gleb Gavrik are joining the team of hosts. The two, along with Elena Barysheva, presenter of the Russian edition of DW's talk show To the Point, will alternate hosting the program on weekends and holidays.

DW Novosti livestreams daily at 5 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook, averaging about 500,000 viewers on weekdays.

In early February 2022, the Russian authorities closed DW's Moscow bureau and revoked the accreditation of its local staff. It also blocked DW's broadcasts in Russia in the weeks following Russia's attack on Ukraine in late February 2022. DW Director General Peter Limbourg at the time called the Russian measures a "total overreaction and a purely arbitrary decision" and reiterated DW's commitment to expanding its offerings and using technical tools to circumvent censorship.

DW Managing Director of Programming Nadja Scholz: "The news situation in Russia and Ukraine is still explosive and changes at short notice. By broadcasting DW Novosti on weekends, we will be able to keep our Russian-speaking audience better informed than before."

Christian F. Trippe, Director of Programs for Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe: "The program provides information on the major political issues in Europe; for the past year, the war in Ukraine – and its political, economic and social aftermath – has overshadowed everything else. From Berlin and Brussels, from Kiev and Riga, our correspondents report on the latest developments."

For more information visit DW Novosti website, YouTube and Instagram.