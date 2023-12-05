 DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers | All media content | DW | 05.12.2023

GMF

DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

  • Mstyslav Chernov during his acceptance speech

    "Sometimes news, sometimes information is more important for human survival than even food. That thought allowed us to keep working."

    Mstyslav Chernov, Ukrainian journalist and DW Freedom of Speech Award laureate (2022)

  • Maria Ressa in a while blazer during her keynote speech

    "If you don't have facts you don't have truth; if you don't have truth, you don't have trust."

    Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021, co-founder and CEO of the news website Rappler, Philippines (2022)

  • GMF 2022 | Annalena Baerbock

    "I firmly believe that free and democratic societies need free media to inform citizens and hold those in power accountable.”

    Annalena Baerbock - German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs (2022)

  • Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA talked about What went wrong? – Disrupted democracies and the media at the DW Global Media Forum 2021

    "The word 'disruption' has to be recycled. The idea of a local newspaper is disruptive. The idea to have iPhones and be on the internet is reactive."

    Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA (2021)

  • Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)

    "It's a pity that when our demonstrations, because of violence and torture, disappeared from the streets, journalists lost a bit of interest."

    Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)

  • Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)

    "Independent fact-based journalism has never been as important as it is today."

    Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)

  • Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)

    "We live in a microwave generation. Everyone wants everything too fast, but we have to put in the work."

    Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)

  • Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)

    "In democratic societies where we are open to new developments, we have to keep thinking carefully about what freedom really means to us."

    Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)

  • Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)

    "What we want in journalism is not optimism and not cynicism, but accuracy."

    Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)

  • Masih Alinejad - Women's rights campaigner, Iran (2020)

    "They kicked me out of Iran, but I am there every day through social media."

    Masih Alinejad - Journalist and women's rights activist, Iran/USA (2020)

  • Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, Turkey (2019)

    "It's difficult to form a relationship with a politician who's acting like a tyrant. What questions can you ask when this person can put you in jail?"

    Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of "Cumhuriyet", Turkey (2019)

  • Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)

    "We need ombudsmen for algorithms. We need some insight into them if we are to maintain our democratic political system."

    Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)

  • Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)

    "Algorithms pick up on negative feelings such as fear and accentuate them. This has led to the creation of fear-based politics all over the world."

    Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)

  • Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)

    "Do governments truly have the capacity to understand emerging technologies? Communication regulations from the 1970s are not going to work for 2019."

    Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)

  • Keynote: Hamid Karzai (Former President of Afghanistan, Afghanistan) (DW/U. Wagner)

    "We need to address the daunting challenges to development by engaging with multiple centers seeking balance rather than overreliance on one country."

    Hamid Karzai - Former President of Afghanistan (2018)

  • Impulse: Tom Buhrow (WDR, Director General, Germany) (DW/P. Böll)

    "I believe that in the digital age, public broadcasters have a more important role to play than ever before."

    Tom Buhrow - Director General of Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Germany (2018)

  • Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)

    "We should all be protected by the same press freedom."

    Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)

    "The freedom of the press is facing pressure on a global scale, not just abroad. I want to encourage journalists: Democracy needs you all urgently."

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)

  • Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)

    "Power must be in the hands of the wealth of the nation."

    Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)

  • Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)

    "Journalists must see themselves as members of a big family and stick together."

    Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)


