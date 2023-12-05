DW Global Media Forum: 16 years of top speakers

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Mstyslav Chernov, Ukrainian journalist and DW Freedom of Speech Award laureate (2022)
Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2021, co-founder and CEO of the news website Rappler, Philippines (2022)
Annalena Baerbock - German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs (2022)
Timothy Snyder - Historian, Yale University, USA (2021)
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Belarusian opposition leader (2021)
Armin Laschet - Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2021)
Leymah Gbowee - Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liberia (2021)
Angela Merkel - Federal Chancellor of Germany (2021)
Steven Pinker - Cognitive psychologist, Harvard University, USA (2021)
Masih Alinejad - Journalist and women's rights activist, Iran/USA (2020)
Can Dündar - Former editor-in-chief of "Cumhuriyet", Turkey (2019)
Anne Applebaum - Pulitzer Prize winner, USA (2020)
Jaron Lanier - Computer scientist and author, USA (2019)
Juliana Rotich - Tech entrepreneur, Kenya (2019)
Hamid Karzai - Former President of Afghanistan (2018)
Tom Buhrow - Director General of Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), Germany (2018)
Sarah Harrison - British journalist and WikiLeaks section editor, UK (2014)
Frank-Walter Steinmeier - Federal President of Germany (2014)
Noam Chomsky - Linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic and political activist, USA (2013)
Shirin Ebadi - Lawyer, former judge and human rights activists, founder of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran (2008)
