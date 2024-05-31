DW refreshes its design in Video and Social Media

The visual elements produced by DW are evolving, with the organization’s video creation design templates being updated across all DW production systems. This is the next big step following the redesign of the DW website and apps late last year, with new packaging for videos and social media elements now being applied on all channels and in all languages.

“Our new video design is much more than just a facelift. It will further increase DW's brand recognition and forge a stronger connection with our target audiences worldwide,” says Dr. Nadja Scholz, Managing Director, Programming.

A new look for videos

The new templates bring the Design Refresh 2024 to its video landscape, with the more flexible design system effectively harmonizing TV and social media design. The Refresh introduces a unified template package, giving all video content a look from a single source, regardless of the platform. At the same time, it creates more bandwidth in terms of storytelling by introducing three tonalities in the new imagery, ranging from matter-of-fact to playful.

An expanded color palette, the new corporate font dubbed “DW Pangea” and the use of icons and special geometric shapes now help make DW content more approachable, foster dialogue and make DW even more distinctive as a trustworthy source of information. This applies of course to videos on our own platforms as well as in the feeds and streaming libraries of other providers.