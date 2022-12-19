DW Türkçe: Deutsche Welle's Turkish Service to go live on Instagram in January

From January 9, 2023, the Instagram account will offer Turkish-speaking followers daily content regarding current news in Turkey, Germany, Europe and around the world, as well as interesting background content. The team will share reels, stories, and posts on topics varying from domestic and foreign policy and economics as well as diversity, freedom rights and climate change.

DW Türkçe aims to reach its target groups both in Turkey and in the Turkish-speaking communities around the world. Another objective is to foster dialogue in a comment-friendly environment where followers can share their perspectives and discuss openly.

Interested in learning more about DW Türkçe? Get up to speed at dw.com/turkish or on DW Türkçe’s social media accounts: YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and SoundCloud.