DW's TV highlights in October

Ice Cold Passion – Leni Riefenstahl and Arnold Fanck between Hitler and Hollywood

Real lives | October 8

Director Annette Baumeister brings us an informative historical account of director Arnold Fanck, pioneer of the mountain film genre, who was instrumental in launching the career of Leni Riefenstahl, one of the most controversial figures in film history and Hitler's one-time propaganda director. Fanck filmed a series of successful mountain films leading up to "S.O.S. Eisberg," the first ever German-U.S. feature film, the riskiest film project ever attempted at the time, and Riefenstahl's last film as an actress. It's the juxtaposition between Fanck and Riefenstahl's careers that Baumeister is concerned with – in particular, how Fanck's star waned after "S.O.S. Eisberg" and Riefenstahl shot to stardom under the Nazis. Ice Cold Passion is a 1x52' ZDF/ARTE production.

Insecticides - A Licence to Kill

Environmental | October 15

Neonics, the insecticides responsible for a significant loss of flying insect biomass in Germany

It is a long-established fact that pesticide use in agriculture is toxic to both human beings and the environment, but the fact that they are responsible for the decline of more than 75 percent of the total flying insect biomass over 27 years in Germany remains a rather unknown knowledge. The real culprit: neonics. The neonicotinoid insecticides were introduced in the early '90s and are now the most widely used class of insecticides in the world that are commonly used on farms and in urban landscapes. This documentary cites recent scientific studies and looks into the intense lobbying efforts multinational chemical companies have executed against the ban measures.

They Called Her Jamila - The Mystery of Stone Age Ba'ja

Historical | October 20

Neolithic jewelery housed in the Museum of Petra, Jordan

North of the ancient city of Petra lies one of the largest neolithic villages in the Jordan area, the village of Ba'ja. Late excavations in this prehistoric site revealed a rich grave of a ten to eight-year-old girl later discovered to have been adorned with an elaborate necklace made of more than 2,580 beads. The more than 9000-year-old necklace is on public display at the Museum of Petra, Jordan. The musuem also houses the grave of the richly decorated infant, who was consequently dubbed "Jamila", Arabic for "beautiful girl", by the archaeological team. They Called Her Jamila charts the history of a neolithic society that was able to change their nomadic hunter-gatherer way of life to live in sedentary villages and invest in aesthetics. Tune in October 20 to learn more about the evolution of this village and its journey of transition,

Cuba's Fading Revolution

Factual | October 22

The aftermath of the Cuban revolution

The legay of the 1959 Cuban revolution led by Fidel Castro still haunts the nation today. From shortages of food, medicine and electricity to decades-long U.S. embargo and volatile inflation, Cuban have been struggling to keep shelves stocked. This documentary looks at the past and the present of Cuba and asks whether the country will be able to emerge or slip into further crisis.

Face and Voice - The Power of Our First Impression

Science | October 25

AI to scan first impressions

First impressions play a major role in both personal and professional interactions and how we perceive facial and vocal cues contribute to their formation. But we aren't anymore the only ones capable of deciphering human emotions. Artificial intelligence has also been made to model first impressions of humans based on facial and vocal features. While the use of AI-based voice screening to detect Parkinson's disease and severe COVID-19 might pay off, but away from the hospital, will Al-based face scanning and voice screening prove overwhelming when put to private use?

Targeted – Environmentalists in Danger

Environmental | October 29

Environmental Activists, journalists and indigenous communities receive ongoing threats to their lives from both companies and, in certain parts of the world, governments. Research conducted by the Global Witness organization shows that in the past decade, an environmental activist was killed every two days, that's a total of 1,733 people killed over the past ten years. And killing alone does not capture the true scale of the problem. Restriction of free press might also impede investigations into the murders of environmental journalists due to alleged collusion between corporate and state interests. The documentary Targeted travels to Nigeria, Peru, and Romania to expose conflicts such as resource exploitation, oil spills, logging, deforestation and large-scale agriculture. Out October 29.