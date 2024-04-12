How to: DW to go

How can I access Deutsche Welle using a mobile device?

Our website, dw.com/english, offers a wide range of Deutsche Welle content.

With the DW Breaking World News app, you can also access current online news reporting, TV offers, audio, and video content from DW.

Please visit dw.com/mobile for further information and links to the app stores.

Is there a mobile version of dw.com?

Our Website dw.com/english offers you a wealth of DW content and is optimized for mobile use.

Which topics and content does dw.com offer?

On dw.com/english, you can find current topics from around the world broken down into the following regions: Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, North America and Asia. Other topics include climate, equality, health, human rights, migration, technologiy and the categories business, environment, culture, science and sports.

For more topics from a certain category you can select the desired category from the website menu in the upper right-hand corner.

The new website is optimized for all devices and will adapt to the device or screen size used accordingly.

The website dw.com is always shown in the wrong language. What can I do?

To select another language, click the menu icon in the upper right-hand corner of the website.

Scroll down to the bottom of the menu.

Here, you can select the desired language.

The language for dw.com will be set permanently if your browser is set to allow cookies. A notification appears asking you to confirm your language selection. Click on “no”, and then you will be able to select the correct language. This selection should be automatically stored in the settings.

In the DW Breaking News app you can change the language via the settings menu at the bottom right-hand corner of the app.

If you have further questions, please contact us: info@dw.com