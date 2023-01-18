Managing Director, Programming

Dr. Nadja Scholz became Managing Director of Programming on January 1, 2023. She is responsible for all of DW's journalistic offerings. Previously, from 2022 she was Deputy Director of Programming, following her earlier appointment as Head of Corporate Strategy in 2016 and as Editorial Director in 2012.



Scholz stands for the digital transformation of DW. Under her leadership as head of Corporate Strategy she developed a digital and on-demand strategy and a new mission statement for DW with a focus on regionalized, digital and independent quality journalism. She also founded the "DW Lab," an innovation lab for digital products. During her time as editorial director she built up the TV magazine format "Shift — Living in the Digital Age" among other things.



Prior to joining DW, Scholz studied German-Italian Studies and Art History in Bonn and Florence and earned her doctorate in Literary Studies in 2008. After training as an editor at Deutsche Journalistenschule and completing postgraduate studies in practical journalism at LMU Munich, she gained journalistic experience at various print media. Scholz was a scholarship holder of the RIAS Berlin Commission, the German National Academic Service and the FAZIT Foundation.