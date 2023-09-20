New DW series to tackle health conversations in sub-Saharan Africa like never before

Hosted by African health influencers and medical specialists Dr. Chinonso Egemba (aka Aproko Doctor) and Dr. Caroline Vundi, the bi-weekly series will travel across sub-Saharan Africa and feature young people who share their different health struggles and how they overcame them.

Healthy Me! No Cap, as the title suggests, addresses health conversations without shying away from the tough questions that African youth often do not ask for fear of stigma. The series will hear from people whose lives have been directly affected by issues considered taboo on the continent: from depression to anxiety, cervical cancer, miscarriages, and weight loss.

Set in a matatu, the mini-bus taxi ubiquitous in African cities, the show takes viewers to Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and other cities to meet young people seeking to improve their well-being and explore ideas of how to find support and connection.

A tandem project between DW Programs for Africa and the DW Science Desk, the ten-part health series will be broadcast every two weeks on DW Africa Facebook page as well as on The 77 Percent and its social media platforms. The video series will be adapted and published on DW's social media pages in Amharic, French, Hausa, Kiswahili and Portuguese.

Judith Hartl, Director of Business, Science, Environment: "This series conveys facts and knowledge in a playful and entertaining way, while also showing empathy. The aim is to inspire and empower young people."

Claus Stäcker, Head of Programs for Africa: "We provide carefully researched facts tailored to our young audiences and presented in an entertaining way. Information that they might not find elsewhere. Those who like it can use it to change their lifestyle, others will hopefully experience an 'aha' moment at least."

Healthy Me! No Cap is produced by Kenya-based production company Pineapple Productions.

Watch the first episode of Healthy Me! No Cap: Winning the fight against depression

