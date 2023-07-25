We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

New media and foreign policy

New information and communication technologies have now entered the realm of foreign policy, and they have a direct impact on international relations in the 21st century.

Modern media's impact on foreign policy will be a key discussion point at DW's 2015 Global Media Forum in Bonn.

Who is Qin Gang, China's sacked foreign minister?

China has sacked Qin Gang as foreign minister and appointed his predecessor, Wang Yi, to the post. Qin has not been seen in public since June 25, triggering widespread speculation about his whereabouts.

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

In 2022, Germany provided more global development aid than ever before. But now the money could run out — even for projects that have proven successful.
Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

At 100, Henry Kissinger is both hailed for his diplomatic brilliance and condemned for his decisions that cost many lives. He is America’s most experienced statesman and firmly focused on the future rather than the past.
Germany's foreign policy: A tricky balance of values and interests

Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has made democracy and human rights the centerpiece of her foreign policy. Those values, however, don't always line up with national interests.
France's Macron: EU shouldn't follow US or China on Taiwan

The French president called for the EU to implement its stated policy of "strategic autonomy" and argued the bloc could become a "third pole" alongside China and the US.
Russia adopts new anti-West foreign policy strategy

Vladimir Putin declared a new foreign policy strategy, designating the United States as the greatest threat facing Russia and highlighting Moscow's alliance with China.
German government to promote 'feminist foreign policy'

The German government announced a new plan to allocate more development funding to support women's rights, gender equality and increase female participation in foreign policy.
Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

According to media reports, Morocco has become the first African country to send tanks to Ukraine. But it's not just doing so because it believes in the Ukrainian cause.

Is China pivoting away from 'wolf-warrior' diplomacy?

Political analysts say the appointment of a new Chinese foreign minister may reflect Beijing's attempt to soften its foreign policy approach and warm up to Western diplomats — or fortify itself against US rivalry.

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

For years, Qatar has pursued a "soft" foreign policy that helped make international friends and influence the powerful. It includes spending billions on everything from fashion, art and sport, to charities and industry.

Russia has no 'ready answer' to Ukraine gains

Will Vladimir Putin pose more of a threat to the West if he wins - or if he loses? DW's Conflict Zone asked Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in Moscow.

After the midterms: Could US support for Ukraine wane?

President Joe Biden wasn't on the ballot in US midterm elections. But he stands to lose influence nonetheless. Could isolationist Republicans pull the plug on help for Ukraine? Guests: Laura von Daniels (SWP), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico) und Michael Thumann (Die Zeit)
Why are the US midterms important for the rest of the world?

The world is watching closely to see how the US midterm elections could change the country's foreign policy. If Republicans retake control of both houses of Congress, will the support for Ukraine and other allies be affected?

Afghanistan: German diplomat describes flawed withdrawal plan

The triumph of Islamists in Afghanistan surprised many experts. At the Bundestag's investigative committee, German diplomat Gregory Bledjian has described the failures at the end of the Afghanistan mission.

Norwegian FM Huitfeldt: Women play crucial part in resolving conflicts 13.09.2022

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt speaks to DW about feminist foreign policy, NATO, defense, the war in Ukraine and the role of women in peace-making.
EU Foreign Policy Chief defends energy strategy as Russian revenues soar

In an exclusive interview, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told DW that the European Union is continuously working on reducing its dependency on Russian gas. However, he says, EU member states can't be asked to cut off those gas supplies "overnight."
