Our mission, values and goals

What we do

We provide impartial news and information for audiences worldwide and produce content "Made for Minds." As Germany's international broadcaster our programs reflect Germany as a liberal democracy rooted in European culture. We also produce distinctive, regionally relevant and dialogue-based content in 32 languages.

Who we are

Employees from more than 140 nations supporting DW in fulfilling its mission to promote understanding among different cultures and nations.

Our brand core

Unbiased information for free minds

Our mission

As an international broadcaster, we provide impartial news and information to help people form their own opinions, engage fully with local and global issues and participate in social debates as active and informed citizens.

Our vision

By 2025, DW will become an essential source of digital information that inspires its target groups with regionally relevant, on-demand content that promotes dialogue. DW Akademie will be Europe's leading institution for media development.

Our values

We are open-minded, rational and straightforward. We stand for freedom, dialogue and expertise. Our values are:

We are open-minded – our diversity is our greatest strength.

– our diversity is our greatest strength. We are rational – we deliver work of the highest quality; our independence and expertise are the foundation of DW.

– we deliver work of the highest quality; our independence and expertise are the foundation of DW. We are straightforward – we hold strong opinions and are always focused on what matters.

– we hold strong opinions and are always focused on what matters. We support the values of freedom worldwide. We are independent, critical and take clear positions.

worldwide. We are independent, critical and take clear positions. We encourage dialogue and promote the exchange of ideas.

and promote the exchange of ideas. We bring expertise – we communicate with clear facts, sound knowledge and relevant information that empower people to make informed decisions.

Our audience

We reach out to young people, opinion leaders, those actively involved in public debate, and everyone striving to understand what is happening in the world.

Our German language content caters to German speakers abroad and German language learners and educators.

Our focus

Our audiences are at the heart of everything we do. They turn to DW because we report independently on what is changing the world politically. We tell solutions stories that promote dialogue and reflect DW's objects around six topic areas.

Our focus topics

DW's distinctive content centers around six focus topics that promote: