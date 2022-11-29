Personal, close, international: Season 3 of "Because I am a woman" with Sanaa Hamdani started

Host Sanaa Hamdani does not meet her guests in the studio, but rather visits them where they live and work: "It is important to me to accompany the protagonists in their environment."

"Host and guest should not be in front of each other, but rather next to each other in a real situation," says Hamdani, describing her conversations with the women. It is important to her to present the reality of women's lives and to show that women in the Arab world and Arab women in Europe can realize their goals.

The current season already builds on the great success of the first two seasons and has over a million views on YouTube just a few weeks after its launch.

Despite hurdles: protagonists fight for their dreams

When talking to many of her guests, it helps Hamdani to be able to put herself into their situations. The mother of two is both project manager and moderator for the format and therefore knows how challenging it can be to reconcile many obligations. Speaking to these women also provides her with new insights, because in each episode she immerses herself in a different reality of life: the engineer who now takes over management responsibility at Deutsche Bahn, or the policewoman, who as a child in her home country was told she could not have this profession and now lives her dream in Germany. Despite the different stories, all her guests have one thing in common, says Sanaa Hamdani: "they all have a strong will, a lot of ambition and are real fighters."

The team has filmed 18 episodes this season, in countries including Jordan, France and Germany. They accompanied the protagonists for one or two days around different locations. Be it at work, at home or their favorite place.

Sanaa Hamdani, Host and Project Manager

The show aims to portray the lives of women in the Arab world, in Germany and in Europe and to inspire women who live in similar or in the same circumstances. The target audience has reacted very positively to the fact that the women are visited by the production team and that the show takes place in the reality of their lives. Numerous viewers contact the production team because they see themselves in the stories or want to tell their own stories. Hamdani herself is increasingly contacted by viewers via her private Instagram account and talks with numerous strong women not only during the show, but also outside it.

In the future, "Because I am a woman" should not only present success stories, but also show the dark sides of life, broken dreams or backdrops in the lives of its protagonists. Hamdani and her team want to shed light on difficult situations and topics to promote dialogue.

The format can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube as well as in DW's TV program. Currently, a TikTok channel is being gradually built up to reach even more young Arab women.