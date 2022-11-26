We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

Sikhulile Moyo

Sikhulile Moyo is a Zimbabwean-born HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 researcher who discovered the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Moyo is the laboratory director of the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute and regarded as Africa's leading researcher in HIV/AIDS. He switched the focus of his research to SARS-CoV-2 when COVID-19 became a global pandemic. He is one of the discoverers of the Omicron variant. Moyo was awarded the German Africa Prize in 2022 for his pandemic research.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praises African science

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praises African science 26.11.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has praised the work of virologist Sikhulile Moyo and bioinformatics scientist Tulio de Oliveira. The COVID-19 researchers are the 2022 recipients of the German Africa Prize.
Why are more and more girls starting puberty early?

Why are more and more girls starting puberty early? 25.11.2022

More children have been starting puberty abnormally early since the start of the COVID pandemic. Where does this change come from?
COVID-19 cases hit new record in China

COVID-19 cases hit new record in China 24.11.2022

New cases of COVID-19 infections in China have reached a record of 31,000 in one day. Lockdowns and closures in almost all major cities have been imposed, including the manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou where frustration at restrictions and unpaid wages has boiled over into violence.
African COVID-19 researchers receive German Africa Prize

African COVID-19 researchers receive German Africa Prize 24.11.2022

Two scientists from Botswana and South Africa, Sikhulile Moyo and Tulio de Oliviera, have been honored for their leading roles in the discovery of the omicron variant. Despite the recognition, they've gotten death threats and been slapped with travel bans in their home countries. DW's Adrian Kriesch reports.
China's zero-COVID policy pushes society to the limit

China's zero-COVID policy pushes society to the limit 24.11.2022

Despite sweeping lockdowns, coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in cities across China. Frustrated citizens are taking big risks to protest the draconian measures.

Germany records dip in violence between partners

Germany records dip in violence between partners 24.11.2022

The number of cases of violence among partners has dropped slightly in Germany. The fall in 2021 compares with the previous year, when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Figures show women are far more likely to be victims.
Protesters attacked at Chinese Foxconn factory amid COVID-19 restrictions

Protesters attacked at Chinese Foxconn factory amid COVID-19 restrictions 23.11.2022

Workers at Foxconn, the largest supplier for Apple's iPhone, were attacked after protesting living conditions. The company is working within a closed-loop system, in line with China's restrictive COVID-19 measures.
China: New lockdowns after renewed COVID outbreak

China: New lockdowns after renewed COVID outbreak 21.11.2022

Millions of people are under lockdown in China as authorities reintroduce tough restrictions to tackle to a major Covid outbreak. The measures follow the country's first deaths from the disease in six months.

Shock CEO swap at Disney — Bob Iger returns, Bob Chapek goes

Shock CEO swap at Disney — Bob Iger returns, Bob Chapek goes 21.11.2022

The Walt Disney Company has brought back its previous CEO, Bob Iger, at short notice to replace the man who replaced Iger two years ago, Bob Chapek. Disney has struggled to turn a profit on its new streaming juggernaut.
China reports first coronavirus death in 6 months

China reports first coronavirus death in 6 months 20.11.2022

China has recorded its first COVID death since May. An 87-year-old man died in Beijing as daily infections in the country reached 24,000.
The power of food to unite people during the pandemic

The power of food to unite people during the pandemic 17.11.2022

A family in Argentina helping the poor with a soup kitchen. A father in Colombia running a "therapy kitchen" for people with disabilities. And a former chef in Ghana who collects surplus food to give to those in need.
'Cooking therapy' for children with disabilities

'Cooking therapy' for children with disabilities 17.11.2022

The COVID lockdowns in Colombia posed huge challenges for people living with disabilities. So Rubier Fernandez — whose son needs round-the-clock care — decided to launch a cooking-based therapy group at his home.

Living with long covid 17.11.2022

We talk to a Berlin woman whose brief infection with COVID-19 has proved life changing. Concentration difficulties and constant fatigue dominate her daily life. She tells us how she’s learning to cope

Does the COVID-19 virus remain in your body? 17.11.2022

Does your body wipe out the virus entirely, or does some remain in you even after recovery? DW science reporter Derrick Williams investigates

The COVID-19 threat to the Mbyá people 17.11.2022

The Mbyá are one of the few surviving indigenous peoples of South America, and live in an area that straddles Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. With the pandemic also a threat to them, they're trying to do what they can to protect themselves from the virus

A brave soup kitchen chef in Argentina 17.11.2022

Gladys Argañaraz opened a soup kitchen in one of Buenos Aires' poorest neighborhoods, and kept it open during the pandemic. She passed away after being hospitalized with COVID-19 – but her children now run the kitchen in her memory
