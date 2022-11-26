Sikhulile Moyo is a Zimbabwean-born HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 researcher who discovered the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Moyo is the laboratory director of the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute and regarded as Africa's leading researcher in HIV/AIDS. He switched the focus of his research to SARS-CoV-2 when COVID-19 became a global pandemic. He is one of the discoverers of the Omicron variant. Moyo was awarded the German Africa Prize in 2022 for his pandemic research.