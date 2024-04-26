 Strong Partnerships make the Difference. | Business & Sales | DW | 26.04.2024
Business & Sales

Strong Partnerships make the Difference.

Welcome to DW Sales

For more than 70 years, DW has stood for high-quality programming and reliable journalism. More than 3,000 distribution partners worldwide already use DW's serious reporting and appealing content to inform, entertain and expand their audience.

Think globally – act locally

We offer B2B partners a variety of opportunities for collaboration - from developing and adapting new formats to organizing joint events and marketing campaigns.

Become part of our global network! If you would also like to integrate DW program content into your portfolio, contact us at business-and-sales@dw.com.

EINSCHRÄNKUNG DW Personenfoto | Corporate Communications | Carla Hagemann

Carla Hagemann

Corporate Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications

 

T +49.228.429.2042

communication@dw.com