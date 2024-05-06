Welcome to Diversity Day 2024

Celebrate diversity at Deutsche Welle! Once again on the 28th of May, we are marking Diversity Day with a full programme at both DW locations. The day of action was launched in 2012 by the Charta der Vielfalt e. V. to raise awareness of the importance of diversity at work. The DW Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) department is collaborating with several teams across the DW to raise awareness and share all that goes on regarding DEI at DW.

Just a few highlights:

Diversity tastes good : the canteens in Bonn and Berlin invite you for a culinary journey around the world.

Diversity connects : The ARD Media Board presents a panel on inclusion in the workplace.

Diversity empowers: The internal knowledge and exchange format DW Minds considers the topic of "Invisible disabilities".

Diversity educates: Credible diversity management increases team spirit, efficiency and appreciation in the workplace.

We are looking forward to celebrate Diversity with you: on Diversity Day and beyond!