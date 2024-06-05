World Environment Day: DW relaunches Living Planet podcast to ignite environmental conversations

DW announces the relaunch of its award-winning environmental podcast, Living Planet. The new episodes provide listeners with stories, facts and debates on today’s most important environmental issues.
The revamped Living Planet podcast features three new episode formats:
Vanessa Fischer, DW Head of Environment: "The new Living Planet podcast tackles the important environmental topics of our time. Each episode offers the young target audience 'news to use' and helps them connect abstract issues to their everyday lives. They are invited to take deep dives or to experience natural phenomena through sound. The various episodes make dealing with climate and environmental issues an experience that will ultimately help the audience make informed decisions."
The intrepid hosts on this auditory journey are none other than DW's Kathleen Schuster and Neil King, who have shone with other DW podcasts and radio programs in the past, including On the Green Fence and World in Progress. With microphones in hand and passion in their hearts, they will tackle today's environmental challenges – but not without wit, wisdom and a dash of nerdy enthusiasm.
Catch new episodes of Living Planet every Friday on your favorite platforms: DW Podcasts on YouTube, dw.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and whichever podcast platform you prefer.