World Environment Day: DW relaunches Living Planet podcast to ignite environmental conversations

The revamped Living Planet podcast features three new episode formats:

What's Better? – These episodes explore which everyday things are better for the environment – coffee or tea? Paper or plastic? Cotton or polyester? Living Planet does the research to help listeners connect the dots.

– These episodes explore which everyday things are better for the environment – coffee or tea? Paper or plastic? Cotton or polyester? Living Planet does the research to help listeners connect the dots. Deep Dives – These long-form segments take an in-depth look at issues affecting the environment and people around the world, presenting the latest research and a broad range of viewpoints on key environmental topics.

– These long-form segments take an in-depth look at issues affecting the environment and people around the world, presenting the latest research and a broad range of viewpoints on key environmental topics. Naturally Connected – This series explores the places, natural phenomena and creatures of our planet. Take a break from life's stresses with this audio nature documentary.

Vanessa Fischer, DW Head of Environment: "The new Living Planet podcast tackles the important environmental topics of our time. Each episode offers the young target audience 'news to use' and helps them connect abstract issues to their everyday lives. They are invited to take deep dives or to experience natural phenomena through sound. The various episodes make dealing with climate and environmental issues an experience that will ultimately help the audience make informed decisions."

Meet the hosts

The intrepid hosts on this auditory journey are none other than DW's Kathleen Schuster and Neil King, who have shone with other DW podcasts and radio programs in the past, including On the Green Fence and World in Progress. With microphones in hand and passion in their hearts, they will tackle today's environmental challenges – but not without wit, wisdom and a dash of nerdy enthusiasm.

DW Living Planet hosts Kathleen Schuster und Neil King

Where to tune in

Catch new episodes of Living Planet every Friday on your favorite platforms: DW Podcasts on YouTube, dw.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and whichever podcast platform you prefer.