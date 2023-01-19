Cannabis Cowboys: DW's first true crime podcast investigates one of the world's biggest cannabis scams

The Berlin-based company JuicyFields promised huge profits through investments in medicinal cannabis, but thousands of people worldwide who invested in it lost their money.

In the summer of 2022, JuicyFields's fraud was exposed, their online platform died, and the company's executives vanished. Since then, it has become clear what industry insiders had long suspected: JuicyFields is a scam and the investors' money is gone.

A case like in a detective story

DW Business reporters Andreas Becker and Nicolas Martin began their research when the company was still being hyped as the next big thing. After the platform went offline, they continued to investigate and followed up on all sorts of clues as the scope of the fraud unfolded. The search took them to cannabis plantations, parties in luxury hotels, a castle in Switzerland, and meetings with whistleblowers at the borders of Europe.

The podcast hears exclusively from the company's top organisers and investors and gives an insight into the environment around JuicyFields at that time.

The first eight episodes of Cannabis Cowboys with DW reporters Andreas Becker and Nicolas Martin will be released weekly and can be found on podcast and audio streaming platforms Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and others.

For more info on Cannabis Cowboys, visit the podcast's website.