 Deutsche Welle’s website offers you the latest news. | Questions and answers for the DW app and mobile content | DW | 14.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Mobile

Deutsche Welle’s website offers you the latest news.

Deutsche Welle’s website offers you the latest news in politics, economics, science, culture, sports, and more, in addition to the latest videos and TV livestream.

On dw.com/english, you can find current topics from around the world broken down into the following categories: Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, and Asia. Other topics include business, culture, knowledge and environment, and sports.
The new website is optimized for all devices and will adapt to the device or screen size used accordingly.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

DW recommends

Mobile  

Online

Information about DW's online services and help with issues related to our website.  

Radio

Need help with radio reception? You are in the right place.  

TV

Are you looking for more information about DW's television programming? Click here!  

Who we are

Do you want to find out more about who we are? Are you looking for press releases or do you want to work for Deutsche Welle?  