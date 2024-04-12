DW for SmartTV

The DW Smart TV App is available on the following devices:

Samsung (with Tizen as operating system )

(devices from 2013 to 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, devices from 2016 are currently not available)

(devices from 2013 to 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, devices from 2016 are currently not available) LG (with webOS as operating system)

(devices up from 2013)

(devices up from 2013) Sony devices with Android TV

(Bravia): Models up from June 2015,

("X" and "S" series)

(Bravia): Models up from June 2015, ("X" and "S" series) Sharp devices with Android TV

up from midst of June 2015

(UE30 series)

up from midst of June 2015 (UE30 series) Philips devices with Android TV

up from 2015

(6000 series, 7000 series, 8000 series, 9000 series)

up from 2015 (6000 series, 7000 series, 8000 series, 9000 series) Set-Top Boxes with Android TV

Nvidia Shield

Nexus

Xiaomi

Nvidia Shield Nexus Xiaomi Apple TV Box

4. Generation and 5. Generation

4. Generation and 5. Generation Amazon Fire TV Box and stick

1. Generation and 2. Generation

and 1. Generation and 2. Generation Roku Streaming devices

Functions of the DW Smart TV App

Select your favorite topics and the app will automatically recommend selections from DW's content pool.

from DW's content pool. Subscribe to your favorite programs and never miss an episode again.

and never miss an episode again. Create playlists of your favorite videos.

of your favorite videos. Search function supporting text or speech recognition to quickly find what you are looking for.

to quickly find what you are looking for. Watch DW’s Livestreams DW English, DW Español, DW Arabia.



*Some functions might not be available on all devices​​​​​​



How to find DW on your smart TV:

Select the app store of your device (LG Smart World, Samsung store, Google Play Store) and search for "Deutsche Welle" or "DW for Smart TV".

For Smart TV functionality on your television, you will require a broadband Internet connection.

Internet service charges may apply.

Please contact your Internet service provider to find out if your connection is suitable for smart TV.