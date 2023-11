Training Citizens to become MIL Heroes: DW Akademie’s Approach

The Current Media Landscape

Nowadays, people get their news from a larger variety of sources than ever before. It can be difficult to know what is true and what is false, and to know what is news and what is opinion. This gallery illustrates DW Akademie’s approach to teaching citizens to navigate our increasingly complex media ecosystem. With our training in mind, we hope that everyone can become a MIL hero.