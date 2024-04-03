Program Schedules and Highlights

Monthly Program Schedule

The monthly program schedule keeps you up to date on what's on each month in your region.

DW English Monthly Program for April and DW English Monthly Programm for May can be downloaded as a PDF.

Always well informed with our newsletters

Our newsletters inform you about interesting program highlights of the upcoming week, but also about new interesting videos on dw.com and DW's social media channels.

DW offers two different newsletters for this purpose:

1) DW English Weekly Program Guide

Every Friday at 19:30 UTC, our newsletter informs you about the highlights of the upcoming week’s DW TV programs in English. You may also download the entire DW English | Weekly Program Guide as a PDF.

The DW English Weekly Program Guide can be downloaded as a PDF.

2) Higlights DW English

At the start of every month the Highlights DW English newsletter tells you exactly what you need to know about the latest and best in English programming – on TV and online. The Newsletter is available for download as a PDF.

The editions of DW English Highlights are available and can be downloaded as a PDF.